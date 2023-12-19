WORLD
One of the last hospitals in Gaza 'out of action' after Israeli attacks
Israeli troops attacked the Al Ahli hospital and arrested doctors, medical staff and patients, destroying part of the building's grounds, its director says.
Al Ahli, also known as the Baptist or Ahli Arab hospital, was already heavily damaged by an explosion in its car park on October 17, resulting in at least dozens of deaths. / Photo: AP
December 19, 2023

One of the last remaining hospitals in northern Gaza has stopped operating after being stormed by the Israeli army, its director said.

Fadel Naim said on Tuesday that Israeli troops attacked the Al Ahli hospital and arrested doctors, medical staff and patients, destroying part of the building's grounds.

Israel's attack has "put the hospital out of action", he said. "We can't receive any patients or injured."

At least four people who were wounded by Israeli fire on Monday died on Tuesday after being injured in the Al Ahli assault, he said.

"According to our information, there are dozens of wounded in the surrounding streets," he said.

Al Ahli, also known as the Baptist or Ahli Arab Hospital, was already heavily damaged by an explosion in its car park on October 17, resulting in at least dozens of deaths.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad accuse Israel, which denies responsibility and blames a misfired rocket by Islamic Jihad for that blast.

Hospitals repeatedly hit

Hospitals, protected under international humanitarian law, have repeatedly been hit by Israeli strikes in Gaza since October 7.

Israeli troops have previously raided other medical facilities in Gaza, including Al Shifa, the territory's largest hospital, which is now functioning at minimal capacity with a very small team.

On Sunday, the World Health Organisation said the Al Ahli hospital was receiving "critical patients" from Al Shifa for surgery.

The Al Shifa emergency department, devastated by Israeli bombardments, is "a blood bath" and "in need of resuscitation", the WHO said.

Israel is facing mounting international pressure over the rising civilian death toll and destruction of hospitals in Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza mounted to 19,667 since October 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Tuesday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
