WORLD
5 MIN READ
North Korea warns of 'nuclear attack' if 'provoked' with nukes
North Korea says its nuclear programme is to defend against the military alliance of South Korea, Japan and the United States, which have ramped up cooperation in the face of Pyongyang's record-breaking weapons tests.
North Korea warns of 'nuclear attack' if 'provoked' with nukes
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and his daughter watching the test launch of a Hwasongpho-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at an undisclosed location in North Korea. / Photo: AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS
December 21, 2023

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has warned Pyongyang will not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack if "provoked with nukes", state media said, while Seoul and its allies called for "dialogue without preconditions".

Kim's warning on Thursday follows a meeting between South Korea and the United States last week in Washington, where they discussed nuclear deterrence in the event of conflict with the North.

The meeting's agenda included "nuclear and strategic planning", and the allies reiterated that any nuclear attack by Pyongyang on the United States or South Korea would result in the end of the North Korean regime.

But Kim told his military's missile bureau "not to hesitate (launching) even a nuclear attack when the enemy provokes it with nukes," Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday.

Washington, Seoul and Tokyo released a statement shortly afterwards, urging the nuclear-armed country to "stop conducting further provocations and accept our call for engaging in substantive dialogue without preconditions".

The three countries have ramped up defence cooperation in the face of a record-breaking series of weapons tests by Pyongyang this year, and on Tuesday activated a system to share real-time data on North Korean missile launches.

RelatedN Korea test fires long-range missile with US in range

'In a state of war by law'

On Monday, the North launched its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-18, later describing it as "a warning counter-measure" against what it described as persistent acts of "military threat" by Washington and its allies.

Last week, a US nuclear-powered submarine arrived in the South Korean port city of Busan, and on Wednesday, Washington flew its long-range bombers in drills with Seoul and Tokyo.

The North has recently stressed that the "Korean peninsula is in a state of war by law" and that "strategic assets" deployed by Washington in the South will be "the first targets of destruction".

In October, when a US B-52 bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons took part in the first joint aerial drills conducted by Seoul, Tokyo and Washington, Pyongyang described the exercise as "the intentional nuclear war provocative moves of the US".

Recommended

Pyongyang sees drills by the United States and its allies as rehearsals for invasion and has long justified its blitz of missile launches as necessary "countermeasures".

Seoul's defence minister has been making unusually fiery remarks of late and last week warned that Pyongyang would face a "hell of destruction" if it engaged in any "reckless" action that "destroys peace".

The two Koreas are at a "peak of escalating rhetoric and pre-emptive strike threats," Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, told AFP.

The latest developments "clearly reflect the seriousness of the situation and the current (turbulent) state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula", he added.

RelatedNorth Korea fires ballistic missile towards East Sea: South Korea

'Preparations for invasion'

Pyongyang last year declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power and has repeatedly said it will never give up its nukes programme, which the regime views as essential for its survival.

In a separate statement Thursday, Kim's powerful sister, Kim Yo-jong, slammed the United Nations Security Council for convening a session to discuss the North's latest ICBM launch, arguing it was a demonstration of Pyongyang's inherent right to self-defence.

"The ceaseless military drills of the US and its vassal forces (remind) one of the overall preparations for invasion under the pretext of deterring threats from someone," she said, according to KCNA.

"And the frequent appearance of the US nuclear weapons clearly (aimed) at the DPRK ... is the root cause of escalating the regional situation," she added, using the acronym for the North's official name.

Pyongyang's launch of a military spy satellite last month, which it claimed quickly began providing images of US and South Korean military sites, further damaged inter-Korean ties.

The launch fractured a military agreement between the Koreas established to de-escalate tensions on the peninsula, with both sides then ramping up security along the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) that separates them.

RelatedUS nuclear-powered submarine arrives at South Korean port
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking