A gunman shot dead more than 15 people at a Prague university and wounded at least two dozen others before the police killed him, Prague's emergency services and police have said.

"More than 15 people have lost their lives and at least 24 have been wounded", police chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters following the shooting on Thursday.

Czech media said the shooting had occurred at Charles University's Faculty of Arts, whose teachers and students were instructed to take shelter as police action was under way.

"The gunman was eliminated!!!" police said on X, formerly Twitter.

"The building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of wounded people on the scene," the statement added.