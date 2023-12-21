WORLD
Multiple deaths in Prague university shooting rampage: Czech police
Prague's police chief confirms 15 people have died, excluding the shooter and at least 24 others suffered various injuries.
Czech police closed the area and asked people living nearby to stay at home. / Photo: AFP
December 21, 2023

A gunman shot dead more than 15 people at a Prague university and wounded at least two dozen others before the police killed him, Prague's emergency services and police have said.

"More than 15 people have lost their lives and at least 24 have been wounded", police chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters following the shooting on Thursday.

Czech media said the shooting had occurred at Charles University's Faculty of Arts, whose teachers and students were instructed to take shelter as police action was under way.

"The gunman was eliminated!!!" police said on X, formerly Twitter.

"The building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of wounded people on the scene," the statement added.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told public Czech TV the gunman was "probably dead", citing "preliminary information".

Prague's emergency service said on X that "a large number of ambulance units" were deployed at the faculty, adding the injuries ranged from light to very serious.

The private Nova TV reported a blast and a gunman on the roof of the building in Prague's historic centre.

Rakusan said "no other gunman has been confirmed" and called on people to follow police instructions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
