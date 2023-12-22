An East London school’s decision to suspend an eight-year-old student for pinning a Palestine flag to his coat in memory of his relatives killed in Gaza has sparked anger, and triggered by the Muslim community against school management's anti-Palestine stand, media reports said.

The incident comes amid a spate of similar incidents in several western countries where educational institutions have clamped down on any show of support for Palestine under the pretext of anti-Semitism.

In the latest incident in Leyton, East London, the student named Yahya was suspended from the Barclay Primary School for donning a Palestine flag patch stitched onto his coat, according to his parents.

Guardians staged a demonstration on December 21 outside the school, with Muslim parents accusing the school management of displaying an anti-Palestine stance.

Protesters gathered outside the school, lauded as outstanding by Ofsted, and chanted slogans, such as "Barclay, Barclay, shame on you" and "teachers and families must unite; education is a human right."

"Our son was told he was 'not welcome, refused homework, and denied education' for wearing a Palestinian badge on his coat," Yahya's family said in a statement during the protest.

The school has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, a body that judges the Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills in the UK.

