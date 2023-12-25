Monday, December 25, 2023

1727 GMT — Russia said its forces now fully controlled the town of Maryinka in eastern Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin hailed as a "success" that would mean less shelling on the nearby Russian-held city of Donetsk.

"Our assault units have today completely liberated the settlement of Maryinka," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin in a meeting shown on state television.

Piles of rubble and gutted apartment buildings over a wide area could be seen in drone images shown on Russian television that were said to be of Maryinka.

"I want to congratulate you," Putin told Shoigu. "This is a success" which gives Russian troops "the opportunity to move into a wider operational area".

Meanwhile, Ukrainian military denied Russia's claims that its forces had seized the regional centre Maryinka. "It's not correct to talk about seizing Maryinka," Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun told Ukrainian national television.

More updates 👇

1607 GMT — Ukraine seeks to terminate free trade deal with Belarus

Ukraine's government has proposed to parliament terminating a free trade agreement with Belarus, which supports Russia's military action in Ukraine that began in February 2022, cabinet minister Taras Melnychuk said.

The move to cancel the agreement was taken "in connection with a fundamental change of circumstances... involvement of the Republic of Belarus in the illegal use of force against Ukraine," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

The government proposes terminating the free trade agreement of December 1992 and two protocols related to the treaty.

1405 GMT — Ukraine says it received $1.34B under World Bank project

Ukraine said it has received a total of $1.34 billion under a World Bank project to support the war-stricken country.

"The funds will be used to partially compensate for non-security and defence-related expenditures of the Ukrainian State Budget, including old-age social payments and payments to employees of the State Emergency Service," said a statement by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry.

It quoted Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko as saying that international financial assistance is a "significant contribution to maintaining Ukraine's financial and economic stability and allows us to provide priority social expenditures during the war."