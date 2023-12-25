Families of hostages taken by Hamas booed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he addressed parliament, vowing to bring the captives home but saying "more time" was needed.

"Now! Now!" the families chanted from the gallery on Monday when Netanyahu said Israeli forces first needed to increase military pressure on Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"We wouldn't be able to secure the release of hostages without military pressure," he said.

Netanyahu said he spoke to Israeli field commanders who said they needed "more time" to finish the mission.

"We won't stop until victory," Netanyahu said over the cries of protesters.