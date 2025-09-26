Iraq has rejected remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatening to target what he called “militias” in Iraq, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said.

Speaking at a press conference in New York on Friday, Hussein said Netanyahu’s comments in his address to the 80th UN General Assembly were “unacceptable,” according to Iraq’s state news agency INA.

“An attack on any Iraqi is an attack on Iraq,” Hussein said.

In his speech to the UN General Assembly, Netanyahu claimed that Israel “deterred Iran's Shiite militias in Iraq; they're still deterred, and their leaders, if they attack Israel, will also be gone.”