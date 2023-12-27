BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Israeli war on Gaza costs Palestine's private sector $1.5B in losses
"About 89 percent of the total number of employees in Gaza has been out of work," says the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.
Israeli war on Gaza costs Palestine's private sector $1.5B in losses
The number of private sector establishments or facilities in Palestine is 176,000, including 56,000 in Gaza, and 120,000 in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: AP Archive
December 27, 2023

The losses of private sector businesses in Palestine reached approximately $1.5 billion in the first two months of Israel's devastating onslaught on Gaza, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) has said.

The PCBS said in a statement on Wednesday that the daily losses of the private sector in Gaza are estimated to be $25 million, "except for direct losses in properties and assets losses."

The number of private sector establishments or facilities in Palestine is 176,000, including 56,000 in Gaza, and 120,000 in the occupied West Bank.

"The primary results indicated that 29 percent of total establishments in West Bank witnessed decline or stopped in production through the (Israeli) aggression while most of the establishments in Gaza stopped their production," PCBS added.

And, as a result of Israel's ongoing deadly onslaught on Gaza, "about 89 percent of the total number of employees in Gaza has been out of work."

Related'All of Gaza': How settlers plan to re-occupy enclave to avenge October 7
Recommended

Deadly onslaught

Israel has pounded Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 21,110 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 55,243 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

Israeli attacks have left Gaza in ruins, with half of the coastal territory's housing damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely populated enclave amid acute shortages of food and clean water.

RelatedIs Israel’s current assault on Gaza worse than the 1948 Palestinian Nakba?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul