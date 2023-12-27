The losses of private sector businesses in Palestine reached approximately $1.5 billion in the first two months of Israel's devastating onslaught on Gaza, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) has said.

The PCBS said in a statement on Wednesday that the daily losses of the private sector in Gaza are estimated to be $25 million, "except for direct losses in properties and assets losses."

The number of private sector establishments or facilities in Palestine is 176,000, including 56,000 in Gaza, and 120,000 in the occupied West Bank.

"The primary results indicated that 29 percent of total establishments in West Bank witnessed decline or stopped in production through the (Israeli) aggression while most of the establishments in Gaza stopped their production," PCBS added.

And, as a result of Israel's ongoing deadly onslaught on Gaza, "about 89 percent of the total number of employees in Gaza has been out of work."