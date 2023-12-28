What exactly is a keffiyeh? Is it merely a traditional Middle-Eastern scarf, a symbol of Palestinian resistance, a perceived threat to Jewish communities, or a conspicuous target for hate crimes?

Depending on the context, wearing a keffiyeh may signify all.

In France, for instance, donning this cultural garment is viewed by the government as a potential threat to its Jewish citizens.

As Farid Hamrat, a 48-year-old language teacher and permaculture enthusiast, found out to his utter surprise and dismay.

He was wearing his keffiyeh on a trip to Paris last month, where he was scheduled to volunteer at an organic farming exhibition called Salon Marjolaine.

But things didn't go as planned.

The day after landing in Paris, he stepped out of his accommodation wearing his keffiyeh and attempted to hail a taxi to reach the exhibition venue. Only to find two heavily-armed policemen approaching him.

"If I made the wrong move, they would have…they would have shot me," Farid recalls those moments in an interview with TRT World.

After he was frisked for concealed weapons, the policemen asked for his ID and address and then, without any explanation, handcuffed and escorted him to the nearest police station.

It was the beginning of a long ordeal for Farid.

He was arrested the same night and subjected to a humiliating strip search. The following day, when he was supposed to be released, he was transferred to a detention centre to await trial and eventual deportation, a move his lawyer deems blatantly illegal.

He spent three more nights in custody at the Centre de Rétention Administrative in Palaiseau, missing his scheduled flight on November 14.

Later, he learned that he was reported by two French Jewish citizens who described him as being "weirdly dressed", resulting in his arrest for being a "threat to public peace".

"It took me hours, if not a day or so, to understand what they meant by 'weirdly dressed' because I was dressed normally, like any French person would. But I had this (the keffiyeh)," he adds.

With his passport confiscated, Farid is now stuck in France for an undetermined period.

France's take on Palestine

So, the question arises: when did wearing a keffiyeh become a "threat to public peace"?

The answer lies in the French government's stance on the Israel-Palestine issue.

Since the Israeli assault on Gaza began on October 7, the Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation and growing global support for the Palestinian cause have been extensively discussed in French society through the lens of anti-Semitism.

"In France, anti-Semitism is used to depoliticise the conflict, presenting it as though Palestinians were fighting the Zionist regime out of religious hatred," says Rayan Freschi, a legal jurist in France and a researcher at the British-based human rights organisation CAGE International.

"After October 7, most political parties—including the far-right and the ruling coalition—marched in the streets of Paris 'for the Republic and against anti-Semitism', a frame used to depoliticise the conflict in Palestine," he adds.

While permitting a march against anti-Semitism, the French government prohibited all pro-Palestinian protests, with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin justifying this decision by citing concerns about public order.

Darmanin also urged the police to safeguard locations visited by French Jews, such as synagogues and schools, and said any foreigner engaging in acts of anti-Semitism on French soil would be "immediately expelled".

The same French government appears to turn a blind eye when it comes to protecting another religious community, namely Muslims, going so far as to target them directly.

In November, the French Muslim Council reported that they had received 42 letters containing threats or insults. Mosques were also targetted, with 17 receiving threatening letters and 14 being vandalised since October 7.