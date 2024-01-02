For the Maarouf family, living in Rafah's tent city after fleeing their house in Gaza at the start of Israel's deadly bombardment nearly three months ago, home is now the small campfire they sit around each night.

Supplies of wood, scavenged from ruined buildings, were exhausted long ago in the devastated Palestinian enclave, and the small fires of displaced, destitute people are now fed with bits of cloth or plastic.

"There is no safety. We're scared, I swear. My children are scared and say to me, 'Dad we're out in the open.' I tell them 'God help us, where can we go?'" said Shadi Maarouf, his face lit up by the firelight.

Nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million people have lost their homes, driven out by a shattering bombardment and ground offensive that Israel launched after Hamas fighters rampaged across the border on October 7, killing 1,200 people.

More than 22,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bombardment, health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza say.

The tiny coastal territory's population now live packed into communal shelters in UN schools or in makeshift camps crowded around the streets of Rafah, near Gaza's southern border with Egypt, and a few other centres.

Related 'Heinous crime': Outrage as Israeli soldier abducts infant girl from Gaza

'This life in Rafah is a tragedy'