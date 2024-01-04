A Venezuelan Indigenous community called for a "serious and credible" investigation into the sudden death of Josiah K'Okal, a Kenyan-born missionary whom police say may have committed suicide.

K'Okal, 54, disappeared on January 1 after leaving by bicycle from the Consolata Missionaries Congregation in Tucupita, in eastern Venezuela's Delta Amacuro state.

His body was found hanging from a tree a day later by inhabitants of Boca de Guara, in the neighbouring state of Monagas.

Douglas Rico, head of Venezuela's national investigative police agency, said that K'Okal's death may have been a suicide, as testimony from acquaintances pointed to a "recent depressive state."