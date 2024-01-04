Iraq has accused the US-led international coalition of a strike that killed a senior commander and another member of a pro-Iranian faction in Baghdad.

"The Iraqi armed forces hold the forces of the international coalition responsible for this attack," Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al Sudani's office said in a statement on Thursday, labelling it a "dangerous escalation and aggression".

A "US strike" in Baghdad killed a military commander of the Hashed al Shaabi militant group, the ex-paramilitary force said, with an Iraq security official reporting two deaths in a drone attack.

"A drone targeted the logistical support headquarters of Hashed al-Shaabi," mainly pro-Iranian former paramilitary units integrated into the Iraqi armed forces, said the security official.

The strike killed "two members and wounded seven others", said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A Hashed source, also asking not to be named, confirmed the death toll and charged that the United States was behind the attack.

Regional tensions soar