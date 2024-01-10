The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is all set for a high-stakes legal battle starting on Thursday.

In an 84-page filing, South Africa has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, laying out its case with exhaustive details of the deadly actions since last October, including mass killings and destruction, along with crippling curbs on essentials like water, food, medicine, fuel, shelter and other types of humanitarian assistance.

Over two days, both sides will present their arguments before judges in The Hague.

But who are the lawyers chosen by South Africa and Israel for the showdown?

South Africa

Legal experts have hailed South Africa for putting together a team of "first-rate international lawyers."

According to media reports, the team will be led by John Dugard, a former UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Dugard, viewed as one of South Africa’s foremost international law experts, has experience with the ICJ, having served as an ad hoc judge in 2008.

In an interview with Anadolu news agency in December, Dugard was vehement in his criticism of Israel’s actions, saying that "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his war Cabinet, and many members of the Israeli army are responsible for the commission of war crimes, crimes against humanity and, possibly, the crime of genocide."

Other notable members of the South African legal team include senior counsel Adila Hassam, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, an advocate of the Johannesburg Bar, and international lawyer Max Du Plessis.

The team also includes lawyers Tshidiso Ramogale, Sarah Pudifin-Jones and Lerato Zikalala, while Irish laywers Blinne Ni Ghralaigh and British barrister Vaughan Lowe are providing external counsel.

Israel

Israel has chosen British lawyer Malcolm Shaw to represent it at the ICJ.

Shaw is considered one of the world’s leading experts on international law and has appeared before the ICJ in the past, according to Israeli daily Haaretz.