The belief that convicted child sex offender and former American financier Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, were spies continues to gain weight after numerous testimonies from former Israeli intelligence officials and multiple reports.

TRT World can offer no definitive evidence to support such claims, although witness testimony and numerous reports appear to lead to notable circumstantial evidence while publications such as Newsweek, say there is "no on-the-record confirmation from the US or any other intelligence that Jeffrey Epstein was a spy."

However, some credible reports are pointing to Epstein as potentially being a former Israeli agent or intelligence asset.

Notably, The Times of Israel published excerpts from Julie K. Brown's book "Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story," where the author says that "It's not beyond the realm of possibility that Epstein had connections to the [Israeli intelligence community].

Publication Insider said Epstein "had long-standing ties to Israel, including a business partnership with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak."

Israeli former prime minister Ehud Barak was identified in the recent dossiers. Barak was President between 1991 and 2001. He served in the Israeli army for 35 years before ascending to Chief of the General Staff, according to the Daily Mail.

Reportedly, Epstein met with Barak some 36 times. Photos emerged of the former Israeli PM entering Epstein's townhouse while covering his face in 2016. On the same day, images of young females were seen entering and exiting the residence.

Epstein also visited Israel in 2008 to move to the country to allegedly avoid a jail sentence in 2009 for his charges. According to Rolling Stone, after he returned to the US, Esptein had a change of mind.

After serving his prison sentence, Epstein allegedly "bragged" to various people regarding his ties and consultancy to prominent figures from the UK, America, Russia, Africa and the Middle East.

He allegedly even went as far as to suggest that he had made significant wealth from the arms, drugs and diamond industries.

Epstein has even been described as someone known in the intelligence circles as a "hyper-fixer" - a person who can go between different cultures and networks.

Some have suggested that Epstein may have been an "intelligence asset" that ended up becoming a "liability," leading to the loss of his "protection" and arrest.

Arguably, the most prominent allegation appeared in the published book "Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales" by Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe.

It supports the notion that Epstein and Maxwell were allegedly running a "honey-trap" operation, providing young and underage girls to prominent global political figures for sex and then blackmailing them to suit Israeli intelligence interests.

Allegedly, Ben-Menashe was said to be the 'handler' or person responsible for managing agents carrying out operations of Ghislaine's father, Robert Maxwell.

Maxwell was allegedly an Israeli spy who introduced his daughter and Epstein to the national intelligence agency of the State of Israel or Mossad.

Menashe, an Iran-born Israeli businessman, claims he worked for Mossad for a decade from the late 70s until the late 80s and has been acquitted in the US of arms dealing. He insists he worked for Israel, a charge denied by Israel - despite numerous reports confirming details.

As cited in the Middle East Monitor, "See, f**king around is not a crime. It could be embarrassing, but it's not a crime," Menashe wrote in his book. "But f**king a fourteen-year-old girl is a crime. And he was taking photos of politicians f**king fourteen-year-old girls—if you want to get it straight…They [Epstein and Maxwell] would just blackmail people like that."

The book speculates that Maxwell may have worked for numerous governments - potentially as a double or triple agent.

According to the Wall Street Journal, William Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency since 2021, held three meetings with Epstein in 2014 while he was deputy secretary of state.