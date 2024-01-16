British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been accused of using an "Islamophobic trope" against Zarah Sultana, a Muslim Labour Party member of parliament (MP), after asking her "to call on Hamas and the Houthis to de-escalate the situation” in the Middle East rather than the UK government.

It came during a debate in the House of Commons following Sunak's statement on last week's strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Sultana began a question by mentioning that "limited" military interventions can quickly escalate, referring to Sunak's remarks that the strikes against the Houthis were "limited."

The lawmaker for Coventry South also cited a media report that Foreign Office officials were "incredibly nervous" about last week’s strikes in Yemen.

Sultana then tapped on Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

"So rather than giving Israel the green light to continue its brutal bombardment of Gaza and risking a wider conflict, will the prime minister seek to de-escalate the situation and call for an immediate cease-fire?”

In response, Sunak replied: "Perhaps the honourable lady would do well to call on Hamas and the Houthis to de-escalate the situation."

'New low'

Later in the session, another Muslim Labour Party MP, Naz Shah, criticised the prime minister's response, saying it was "a new painful blow."