Zambia is reeling from a major cholera outbreak that has killed more than 400 people and infected more than 10,000, leading authorities to order schools across the country to remain shut after the end-of-year holidays.

The outbreak in Zambia began in October, and 412 people have died, and 10,413 cases have been recorded, according to the latest count on Wednesday from the Zambia Public Health Institute, the government body that deals with health emergencies.

The Health Ministry says cholera has been detected in nearly half of the country's districts and nine out of 10 provinces, and the nation of about 20 million people has been recording more than 400 cases a day.

"This outbreak continues to pose a threat to the health security of the nation," Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said, outlining it was a nationwide problem.

The United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, called the fatality rate of around 4 percent in the three-month outbreak "a devastatingly high number."

When treated, cholera typically has a death rate of less than 1 percent. A large soccer stadium in the capital city has been converted into a treatment facility.

The Zambian government is embarking on a mass vaccination programme and says it's providing clean water — 2.4 million litres a day — to communities that are affected across the southern African nation.

The National Disaster Management Agency has been mobilised. Cholera is an acute diarrhoea infection caused by bacteria that is typically spread via contaminated food or water.

The disease is strongly linked to poverty and inadequate access to clean water.

Measures taken

The Zambian government announced in early January that schools — which were meant to open for the year on January 8 — would only open on January 29.

Parents and children were urged to make use of education programs on public TV and radio, a situation that had echoes of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The education minister ordered schools to be cleaned and inspected.

Zambia's Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit was mobilised, and it was delivering large water tanks and trucking in clean water to some neighbourhoods daily.

Granulated chlorine to treat water was also being provided, it said.