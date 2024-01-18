Despite the heightened tension in the Middle East, Iran and the United States have demonstrated considerable caution and avoided any direct military confrontation.

While Tehran is constantly seeking to deepen its regional influence, it has made it evident that it doesn’t wish to pick up a fight with the United States or Israel.

What’s more interesting is that even as thousands of people have been killed in Gaza, and Iran-aligned Houthis are in the line of fire, Washington and Tehran have refrained from crossing each other’s red lines.

Here are key points, which define this uneasy calm between the United States and Iran.

Proxies do the job

It has been 100 days since Israel started its military assault and a ground invasion of Gaza in which more than 24,600 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children.

Despite the constant anti-Israel rhetoric coming from its leaders, Iran has not stepped into the fray.

Instead it has used its proxies to launch periodic attacks on American and Israeli targets. But many of these attacks have been symbolic and haven’t done anything to deter Israel from scaling down its attacks.

Clearly, Tehran doesn’t want this conflict to escalate.

A slower pace on the nuclear road

Before the Israel's war in Gaza broke out, the United States and its key allies in Europe were focused on containing Iran’s nuclear programme.

Tehran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes such as producing electricity. But the US officials fear Iran might use the centrifuges to enrich weapons-grade uranium.

Recently, Tehran shored up production of highly enriched uranium, raising fears that Iran is on its way to making a bomb.

Yet Iran continues to play the balancing act by not crossing the red line that could give an excuse to the United States and Israel to target its nuclear facilities.

Israel also plays along

On January 2, Israel killed Saleh al Arouri, the deputy chairman of Hamas's politburo, in a high-precision strike in Beirut’s suburbs.

Clearly, this was aimed at avoiding any escalation on the Israel-Lebanon border where Iran-backed Hezbollah is active.