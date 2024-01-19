Tensions around the Horn of Africa are rising since landlocked Ethiopia signed a preliminary agreement with Somaliland on January 1 to gain access to the latter’s Berbera Port on the Red Sea.

Somaliland is a breakaway region of Somalia. It is not internationally recognised as an independent state.

After weeks of diplomatic efforts to ease the tensions failed, Mogadishu has taken a defiant tone, saying there cannot be any mediation unless Addis Ababa cancels the controversial maritime deal.

In a sign of rising tensions, Somali Civil Aviation Authority has refused foreign airlines from using its airspace to fly to Somaliland.

The crisis is centered around a complex history of the countries in the neighbourhood that include Eritrea and Djibouti. All of them are located in East Africa, a region that is across the Red Sea from Yemen where Houthis are being attacked by the United States.

A fraught deal

On January 1, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

As part of the deal, Somaliland will lease a 20 km stretch of its coastline on the Red Sea to Ethiopia to establish a naval base and a commercial port.

At the time Abiy's office said the MoU would strengthen security, economic, and political partnerships between the two countries.

But under international law, the deal is problematic. It could increase existing tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Somaliland declared independence from Mogadishu in 1991. Since then it has established a functioning government with a police and military and has its own currency. Yet, it has failed to secure international recognition.

As per international law, Somaliland is recognised as a part of Somalia. What complicates the matter are the regional rivalries and geopolitics at play.

For instance, Egypt is in dispute with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Houthis have attacked foreign shipping lines in nearby Bab el Mandeb Strait in support of Palestinians. Sudan is in the grip of an internal conflict.

With so much already happening in the region, it’s important to analyse Ethiopia’s intentions.

Ethiopia’s regional strategy

Ethiopia’s international trade is linked to its diplomatic engagements with the neighbouring Red Sea countries.

Therefore, Ethiopia’s relations with Eritrea, Djibouti, and Somaliland play key roles in its foreign policy.

Ethiopia used to have access to the Red Sea until 1993 when Eritrea declared independence, leading to a decades-long border dispute. The signing of a peace agreement in 2018 following Abiy Ahmed’s rise to power led to significant improvements in their relationship, revitalising trade and diplomatic ties.

But it’s neighbouring Djibouti that Ethiopia has relied upon for its maritime trade.