EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that Israel cannot be allowed to unilaterally block the creation of a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza.

"One thing is clear –– Israel cannot have the veto right to the self-determination of the Palestinian people," Borrell told a Brussels press conference with his Egyptian counterpart on Tuesday.

"The United Nations recognises and has recognised many times the self-determination right of the Palestinian people. Nobody can veto it."

The comments come after Borrell on Monday chaired talks between the EU's 27 foreign ministers and the top diplomats from Israel, the Palestinian Authority and key Arab states.

Borrell has floated a roadmap involving an international conference on a two-state solution and has said peace needs to be "imposed" on Israel.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said there is "an international consensus on the necessity of resolving the conflict on the basis of a two state solution".

"It is time to implement it and the international community has the means, has the resources, has the mechanisms to do so," he said.