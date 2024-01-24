Wednesday, January 24, 2024

2100 GMT — Yemen's Houthi group has said that its fighters targeted a number of US warships with ballistic missiles in the Gulf of Aden and Bab al Mandeb while they were protecting two US commercial vessels.

The "clash" led to a US warship being directly hit and forced the two commercial vessels "to withdraw and return," the Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement.

One missile missed its target and a US Navy destroyer shot down the other two, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

US Central Command said the missiles were fired "toward the US-flagged, owned, and operated container ship M/V Maersk Detroit" without mentioning a second vessel being targeted. No injuries or damage to the ship were reported, it added.

Saree said several of the Houthi group's missiles hit their targets, forcing the US merchant ships to turn back.

Houthis say they are targeting Israeli-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in besieged Gaza, which has been ravaged by Israel's war that has inflamed tensions across the Middle East.

Saree reiterated that the Houthis would continue targeting Israeli-linked shipping "until a ceasefire is achieved in Gaza".

More updates👇

2000 GMT — Qatar 'appalled' after Netanyahu slams mediation efforts

Qatar has said it was "appalled" by comments made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticising the mediation efforts of the Gulf Arab country with Hamas.

In a meeting with relatives of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, Netanyahu said Qatar's role as mediator was "problematic."

In a leaked recording of the meeting, Netanyahu told the families that he has intentionally not thanked Qatar for its mediation efforts, claiming it could put more pressure on Hamas resistance group.

"Qatar in my opinion is no different in essence from the U.N. It is no different in essence from the Red Cross and in some ways it is even more problematic," he said. Netanyahu also said he had expressed anger at the US for renewing a military base in the Gulf state. He said he told the Americans to put pressure on Qatar to put pressure on Hamas.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed al Ansari, said his government was "appalled” by the reported remarks by Netanyahu.

"These remarks if validated, are irresponsible and destructive to the efforts to save innocent lives, but are not surprising," he said. "If the reported remarks are found to be true, the Israeli PM would only be obstructing and undermining the mediation process, for reasons that appear to serve his political career instead of prioritizing saving innocent lives, including Israeli hostages," al Ansari said.

1836 GMT — Israel shells two hospitals in Gaza's Khan Younis

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza accused the Israeli army of shelling two medical facilities in the southern city of Khan Younis.

"Israeli forces are extensively shelling the vicinity of Nasser Medical Complex and al Amal Hospital" in Khan Younis, ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra told Anadolu.

He said Israeli forces blocked roads to the two facilities and prevented ambulance dispatches there. The spokesperson warned that patients and medical staff at the two facilities “are at severe risk."

1858 GMT — Thousands of Israelis rally in Tel Aviv, demanding release of hostages in Gaza

Thousands of Israelis blocked the main street in Tel Aviv to demand the release of hostages in Gaza, according to Israeli media reports.

1851 GMT — Gaza conflict will 'further escalate' unless Israeli war machine is stopped, warns Pakistan

Pakistan warned that there is "every" possibility of further escalation of violence and war in the Middle East unless the Israeli war machine is stopped.

Addressing the UN Security Council's ministerial-level debate on the Middle East, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram deplored the international community's "failure" to stop the "genocide" in Gaza, said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad.

He said the violence and war in Palestine have spread to neighbouring areas, including the Israel-Lebanon border, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. "Unless the Israeli war machine is stopped, there is every likelihood of further escalation in which many nations may be engulfed," he feared.

"It is sad that despite the calls by the General Assembly in two resolutions, despite the near-unanimous votes in this Security Council, the international community has failed to stop this genocide taking place in front of our eyes," he added.

1736 GMT — World Court to rule on Gaza emergency measures in Israel genocide case on Jan 26

Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will rule on Friday whether or not they will grant emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli war in Gaza is a state-led genocide.

The United Nations' top court issued a statement saying the 17-judge panel will hand down its ruling in court on January 26 at 1200 GMT.

1711 GMT — Israeli forces block hospital access in Khan Younis: ministry

Israeli forces block roads to Nasser and Al Amal hospitals in Khan Younis, preventing ambulance dispatches, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

1709 GMT —US adviser in Doha for talks about possibilities of Gaza hostage deal: White House

President Joe Biden's Middle East adviser Brett McGurk is in Doha, Qatar, having discussions about the possibilities of another hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, White House spokesperson John Kirby said.

1647 GMT — Humanitarian situation in Gaza 'extremely dire': UN

A UN official voiced concern about the dire humanitarian situation in the besieged Gaza and urged Israel to open more crossings for aid delivery.

"The description of what's happening there, we're looking at the humanitarian situation which is extremely, extremely dire.

"And the human part of it is the most important part for us," Humanitarian Coordinator and interim for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, James McGoldrick, told the reporters virtually. The UN and its partners on the ground are working to address the crisis, he said.

"So, for us, the most important factor is actually to try and address that at every means possible across the four key sectors of the life-saving ability of water, sanitation, health, food, and shelter," according to McGoldrick, said it cannot be done alone.

"We have to do it with the Israeli authorities to give us the help, the support, and the permissiveness of opening up more crossing points, increasing the pipeline, getting into security," he said.

The UN is serving a population of 2.2 million through one crossing point, Kerem Shalom, said McGoldrick, adding that just one crossing is "not very efficient." "We need as many crossings as we possibly can," he said.

1624 GMT — Israeli tank shelling kills 9 at UN shelter in Gaza — official

Tank shelling on a UN shelter killed nine people in Gaza's main southern city of Khan Younis, said the Gaza head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

"Two tank rounds hit building that shelters 800 people - reports now 9 dead and 75 injured," Thomas White, the Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza, said on X, formerly Twitter.

Teams from UNRWA and the World Health Organisation were trying to reach the shelter, which had been blocked for two days, White said.

"There was an estimated 10,000 people sheltering at that facility," James McGoldrick, interim UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, told reporters by video link.

1602 GMT — Israel 'must pay price' for hostages' release: Haaretz

Israeli media outlet Haaretz has called on the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "pay the price" for the release of hostages held by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza.

"The government has adhered to the line it adopted from the beginning, according to which military pressure will foster a hostage deal, although that belief is challenged with every passing day," Haaretz said in an editorial.

"The awful fear and concern held by the hostages’ families for their loved ones is entirely justified, and as Israel delays advancing a deal, the number of dead on the list of 136 hostages will continue increasing."

1537 GMT — Türkiye warns of avoiding spillover of developments in Gaza into Syria

The Turkish Foreign Ministry warned of avoiding spillover of developments in Gaza into Syria.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz held bilateral meetings on the margins of the Astana Meetings in Kazakhstan's capital, it wrote on X.

Yildiz "conveyed our messages to our interlocutors in order to avoid any reflection of the developments in Gaza to Syria, and to immediately revitalize the political process for the settlement of humanitarian issues and finding a permanent solution within the framework of UNSC Resolution 2254," it said.

1525 GMT — Algeria calls for UN-sponsored peace conference to end Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands

Algeria has called for holding an international peace conference under the auspices of the United Nations to end the decades-long Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.

"What’s happening in Gaza today brings back to the forefront more than ever the need to speed up efforts to address the essence of the conflict by renewing and activating our collective commitment to the two-state solution for a just, lasting, and final solution," Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf told a meeting of the UN Security Council member-states in New York.

He called on the UN "to firmly respond" to Israeli voices rejecting the two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

1409 GMT — Israel says 21 more soldiers injured in Gaza fighting

Another 21 Israeli soldiers have been injured in the besieged Gaza in the last 24 hours, according to the Israeli military.

1345 GMT — UNRWA centre in Gaza hit, mass casualties — director

A UNRWA training centre sheltering tens of thousands of displaced people has been hit with buildings ablaze and mass casualties, Thomas White, the Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza said on X.

"Safe access to/from the centre has been denied for two days, people are trapped," he added.

1342 GMT — Israel rules out Gaza ceasefire amid talk of hostage deal

Israel ruled out a Gaza ceasefire, with a government spokesperson appearing to push back against media reports of a possible new mediated deal with Hamas under which fighting would be halted in exchange for a hostage release.

"Commenting on reported ceasefire agreements, Israel will not give up on the destruction of Hamas, the return of all the hostages, and there will be no security threat from Gaza towards Israel," the spokesperson, Ilana Stein, said in a briefing.

"There will be no ceasefire. In the past there were pauses for humanitarian purposes. That agreement was breached by Hamas."

1206 GMT — Israeli minister renews call for striking Gaza with 'nuclear bomb'

Israel’s far-right Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu renewed his call for striking Gaza with a "nuclear bomb."

"Even in The Hague, they know my position," The Times of Israel newspaper quoted Eliyahu as saying during a tour in the West Bank city of Hebron, in reference to his previous call for using nuclear weapons in Gaza.

In November, Eliyahu said dropping a "nuclear bomb" on Gaza is "an option." The hardline minister, who has extremist rhetoric against Palestinians, also called for encouraging Gaza’s population to migrate from the enclave.

1153 GMT — Israel holding up humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza — Egypt

The Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza is open 24/7, but the procedures by Israel to allow the entry of aid are obstructing the process, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said.

"This is part of how they exert pressure on the issue of releasing the hostages", he added.

1150 GMT — Israeli army detains 35 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli forces rounded up 35 more Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners' affairs groups.

The detentions took place in several areas in the occupied territory, including Tulkarm, Nablus, Salfit, Jenin, Ramallah, Jerusalem, Hebron, and Jericho, the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement.

The figure includes those picked from homes, detained at military checkpoints, and forced to surrender, the statement said.

1059 GMT— No progress in ceasefire in Gaza, prisoners swap with Hamas: Israeli official

No progress has been made in indirect talks with Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza or a prisoners swap deal, an Israeli official said.

"In the meantime, there is no breakthrough in the negotiations with Hamas," Israeli public broadcaster KAN quoted an Israeli official as saying without mentioning his name.

The official added that the resistance group is not flexible and is escalating its demands but noted that talks are ongoing.

1018 GMT — Palestinian death toll reaches 25,700 amid Israel's bombardment

At least 25,700 Palestinians have been killed and 63,740 injured in Israeli bombardment and invasion of Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry has said in a statement.

Some 210 were killed and 386 were injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

0955 GMT — Israel kills 125 Palestinians in overnight strikes in Gaza

Heavy Israeli bombardment of Gaza overnight killed at least 125 people, the health ministry has said, against the backdrop of talks in Cairo aimed at reaching a truce.