The top UN court will hand down an initial decision in a case against Israel over what South Africa and many others say is a genocide in besieged Gaza, a landmark ruling closely watched in the Middle East and around the world.

The International Court of Justice [ICJ] on Friday could order Israel to stop its war on Gaza or to facilitate humanitarian aid.

The court will not, however, pass judgement on whether or not Israel is actually committing genocide in Gaza.

At this stage, the ICJ will hand down emergency orders before considering the broader accusation of genocidal acts in Gaza — a process that will likely take years.

The case has been brought by South Africa, which says that Israel is in breach of the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, set up in the ashes of World War II and the Holocaust.

"South Africa does not need to prove that Israel is committing genocide," said Juliette McIntyre, an international law expert from the University of South Australia.

"They simply need to establish that there is a plausible risk of genocide occurring," she told the AFP news agency.

Over two days of hearings earlier this month in the gilded halls of the Peace Palace in the Hague, a world away from the Israeli aggression in Gaza, robed lawyers argued over the technicalities of the Genocide Convention.

"Genocides are never declared in advance," declared Adila Hassim, a top lawyer for South Africa.

"But this Court has the benefit of the past 13 weeks of evidence that shows incontrovertibly a pattern of conduct and related intention that justifies a plausible claim of genocidal acts," she added.

'World is upside down'

The case has sparked fury in Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring that "the world is upside down".

Israel's lawyer, Tal Becker, dismissed Pretoria's case as a "profoundly distorted factual and legal picture" and a "decontextualised and manipulative description of the reality" on the ground.