India is cooperating with Canada, and bilateral ties are improving after tensions spiked over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia, a top Canadian official told CTV in an interview.

"I wouldn't describe them [the Indians] as not cooperating. I think we've made advancements in that relationship," Jody Thomas, Trudeau's national security adviser, told CTV on Friday.

CTV published an excerpt from the interview on its website on Friday. The full interview will be aired on Sunday.

Diplomatic relations soured after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year said Canada was "actively pursuing credible allegations" that Indian agents were potentially linked to the June 2023 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen.

India dismissed Canada's allegations as "absurd" and, in turn, accused Ottawa of harbouring "extremists."

Canada is home to the largest Sikh community in the world outside of India, with 770,000 Canadians professing Sikhism in 2021, or two percent of the country's population.

Ottawa withdrew 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi in September asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence following Trudeau's remarks.

Last November, US authorities said they had thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States.

Officials said an Indian government official directed a plot to assassinate a prominent Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.

US officials became aware of the plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who advocated for the creation of a sovereign Sikh state and is considered a "terrorist" by the Indian government.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration interceded and set up a sting, with an undercover agent posing as a hitman, after the Indian conspirators recruited an international narcotics trafficker in the plot to kill the activist for $100,000.