Neuralink implants brain chip in first human — Elon Musk
Initial results show "promising neuron spike detection," says Neuralink's billionaire founder.
The startup's PRIME Study is a trial for its wireless brain-computer interface to evaluate the safety of the implant and surgical robot. / Photo: Reuters FILE PHOTO
January 29, 2024

Elon Musk, Neuralink's billionaire founder, has said the first human received an implant from the brain-chip startup on Sunday and is recovering well, in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Initial results show promising neuron spike detection," Musk announced on Monday.

The US Food and Drug Administration had given the company clearance last year to conduct its first trial to test its implant on humans.

The startup's PRIME Study is a trial for its wireless brain-computer interface to evaluate the safety of the implant and surgical robot.

The study will assess the functionality of the interface, which enables people with quadriplegia, or paralysis of all four limbs, to control devices with their thoughts, according to the company's website.

Neuralink was fined for violating US Department of Transportation [DOT] rules regarding the movement of hazardous materials, Reuters news agency reported earlier this month.

