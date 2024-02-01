Pakistan's elections will go ahead as planned, the interior minister has said after the country's vote body held a meeting with government and intelligence officials to discuss a spike in violence.

"Elections will take place on the 8th of February," Gohar Ijaz, the caretaker interior minister, said on Thursday.

He added that a spate of attacks in the southwestern Balochistan province, where Islamabad has fought a decades-long insurgency, posed "no security threat".

"We will provide proper security for the elections," Ijaz said.

Polls in the South Asian nation are often marred by violence, with candidates and rallies targeted by militant groups as well as over personal vendettas.

In the past few days, a dozen separate attacks have been reported across Balochistan, at least five of which targeted candidates from different political parties.

On Tuesday, at least four people were killed by a bomb blast near a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in the provincial capital Quetta.