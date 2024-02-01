Italy might send aircraft and a ship to the EU’s Aspides mission in the Red Sea, according to the state-run ANSA news agency.

“There will be at least one Italian ship for 12 months and we are also evaluating the sending of aerial assets with surveillance and data collection tasks,” Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said during a hearing of the Italian parliament’s defence commission on Thursday.

“We also hope for the participation of moderate, pro-Western Arab countries to the mission,” said Crosetto.

The ongoing Red Sea crisis threatens the country’s economic stability, the minister said.

“Not only does it threaten the safety of navigation, but also our economic stability,” he added.

“From a geopolitical perspective, the persisting situation could lead to a marginaliation of Mediterranean ports, deepening the negative impacts on the global and European economies and, in particular on Italy’s.”

Crucial maritime pathway

Crosetto told lawmakers that the Red Sea represents a crucial maritime pathway connecting Asia to Europe, where around one-sixth of world trade, an important share of hydrocarbons, and 40 percent of Italian traded goods transit.