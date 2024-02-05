Taylor Swift has won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for "Midnights," breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.

She began her speech by thanking her producer and friend Jack Antonoff and added, "I would love to tell you this is the happiest moment of my life," she told the crowd, but said she feels this happy when she creates music and plays shows.

Earlier in the night, Taylor Swift used her 13th Grammy win on Sunday to announce her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," will arrive April 19.

"I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," she said while accepting the best pop vocal album award. "So, I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years."

One of the night's biggest awards, record of the year, went to Miley Cyrus for "Flowers," her second-ever Grammy and second of the night.

"This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday," she said in her speech.

Victoria Monet won best new artist. "Thank you to the champagne-servers tonight," Monet began her acceptance speech. "Thanks to my mom, a single mom raising this really bad girl."

Billie Eilish won song of the year for writing the "Barbie" hit, "What Was I Made For?" She thanked director Greta Gerwig for "making the best movie of the year."

It was just one of several standout moments from Sunday's show, hosted by Trevor Noah and broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Karol G made Grammy history Sunday by becoming the first female performer to win best musica urbana album for her blockbuster "Manana Sera Bonito" record.

"This is my first time at the Grammys," she told the audience. "And this is my first time holding my own Grammy."

Joni Mitchell, 80, made Grammy history by performing "Both Sides Now" from her 1969 album "Clouds"; Travis Scott did a medley of "My Eyes," "I Know?," and "Fein." Burna Boy was joined by Brandy and 21 Savage and did "On Form," "City Boys," and "Sittin' on Top of the World."

A long and touching In Memoriam segment celebrated many of the musical greats lost last year. Stevie Wonder performed "For Once in My Life" and "The Best Is Yet To Come" in honour of Tony Bennett; Annie Lennox delivered "Nothing Compares 2 U" for Sinead O'Connor.

"Artists for ceasefire, peace in the world ," Lennox said at the end of the song, her fist extended in the air.

Jon Batiste did a medley of "Ain't No Sunshine," "Lean On Me," and finally "Optimistic" with Ann Nesby for the late great music exec Clarence Avant. Oprah introduced a fiery Tina Turner tribute of "Proud Mary" by Fantasia Barrino and Adam Blackstone.

SZA also took the stage – performing a medley of her larger-than-life hits "Snooze" and "Kill Bill," joined by dancers wielding katanas.

Later, she'd take home the trophy for best R&B song — for "Snooze," handed to her by Lizzo.