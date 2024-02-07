Wednesday, February 7, 2024

1801 GMT –– Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he had ordered troops to "prepare to operate" in Rafah in southern Gaza and that a "total victory" by Israel over Hamas was just months away.

He said accepting the Palestinian group's "bizarre demands" for a ceasefire would not lead to the return of hostages.

"It will only invite another massacre," he said in a televised briefing to journalists.

In response, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri has said the remarks by Netanyahu show he intends to pursue conflict in the Middle East.

“Netanyahu’s comments are a form of political bravado, indicating his intention to pursue the conflict in the region," Abu Zuhri said. "The movement (Hamas) is prepared to deal with all options."

1750 GMT –– Nearly 3,000 houses burnt out by Israel in Gaza, media office says

Nearly 3,000 residential units have been burnt out by the Israeli army in Gaza since October 7, the government media office has said.

“These houses were set on fire upon clear and direct instructions from army commanders to render these housing units uninhabitable,” it added in a statement.

It called on the international community to hold Israel accountable “for these ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people.”

1736 GMT –– Aid cuts to UN refugee agency to fuel extremism, violence: Lebanon

Lebanon’s foreign minister has warned that the halt of funding to the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) would foment extremism and violence.

"Freezing UNRWA's operations will drive generations of displaced and orphaned Palestinians in Gaza towards extremism and violence,” Abdullah Bou Habib said following his meeting with the UNRWA chief in Lebanon, Dorothee Klaus.

“This poses a threat to regional security and the security of both host and donor countries alike,” he added in statements cited by a Foreign Ministry statement.

1517 GMT –– Israeli assault on Rafah would have 'untold' consequences: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that if Israel pushed its Gaza ground invasion into the southern city of Rafah, it would have "untold regional consequences."

"I am especially alarmed by reports that the Israeli military intends to focus next on Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been squeezed in a desperate search for safety," said Guterres.

He added that "such an action would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences."

1503 GMT –– New round of Gaza negotiations to start Thursday in Cairo: Egypt source

Egypt and Qatar are sponsoring a new round of negotiations to start on Thursday in Cairo aimed at achieving "calm" in Gaza as well as a prisoner-hostage exchange, an Egyptian official has said.

A Hamas source with knowledge of the matter confirmed the Palestinian group had agreed to the talks, with the goal of "a ceasefire, an end to the war and a prisoner exchange deal".

Both sources spoke to AFP news agency on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

1358 GMT –– Israeli officials 'looking intently' at new Gaza truce proposal, government spokesperson says

Israel has said officials were "looking intently" at a new Gaza truce proposal presented by Qatari negotiators, a government spokesperson said.

"We have received an update, we have received notification from the Qatari negotiators. We are looking at them. The Mossad is looking intently at what was presented to us," spokesperson Avi Hyman told reporters.

1303 GMT –– Israel claims hostage tunnel found in south Gaza city

Israel's military has said it discovered and destroyed a tunnel used by senior Hamas leaders and to hold hostages in southern Gaza's main city of Khan Younis.

Special forces said it was a "strategic underground tunnel" stretching more than one kilometre in a "targeted raid".

"This tunnel held approximately 12 hostages at different times; three of them have been returned to Israel, and the rest are still being held in Gaza," a statement read.

1146 GMT ––Death toll in Gaza reaches 27,708 amid truce deal negotiations

At least 27,708 Palestinians have been killed in the territory during Israel's war on Gaza, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The latest toll includes 123 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while a total of 67,147 people have been wounded in Gaza since October 7.

1139 GMT –– Israel to discuss Hamas response to hostage exchange, ceasefire deal

Top Israeli political officials are meeting to discuss with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas's response, Israeli Channel 13 has reported, without providing further details.

"We cannot accept the demand to end the war," Israeli news website YNET quoted unnamed Israeli officials as saying.

Israel also opposed releasing 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, including those serving life sentences, according to the website.

1051 GMT –– 35 Palestinians arrested in West Bank, brings tally to 6,900

The Israeli army has detained 35 more Palestinians in various areas of the occupied West Bank.

According to a joint statement issued by the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the new arrests bring the total number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces since October 7 to 6,900.

The new arrests included former Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, the statement said.

1007 GMT –– Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a ceasefire as the Gaza war enters its fifth month.

"There's still a lot of work to be done," Blinken said in Doha late on Tuesday after earlier stops in Saudi Arabia and Egypt on his fifth Middle East crisis tour since October 7.

0954 GMT –– Civilians among 10 dead in Israel strikes on Syria: monitor

Six civilians were among 10 people killed by Israeli air strikes on the central Syrian city of Homs, a war monitor has said.

"Ten people, including six civilians and two Hezbollah fighters, were killed in Israeli strikes on a building in the Hamra neighbourhood of Homs," the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP news agency.

The strikes completely levelled the building in one of the city's most affluent districts, and also hit other targets linked to Iran-backed groups, Abdel Rahman said.

0940 GMT –– Palestine hails Saudi Arabia's stance in rejecting normalisation deal with Israel

Palestine has welcomed Saudi Arabia's stance in rejecting a normalisation deal with Israel without recognising a Palestinian state on lands it had in 1967.

"We thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its firm position, and efforts to stand alongside the Palestinian people and t heir just cause," said Hussein al Sheikh, secretary general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), in a statement on his X account.