WORLD
2 MIN READ
Incumbent Aliyev wins Azerbaijan presidential election by landslide
Ilham Aliyev leads Azerbaijan's presidential election with 92.1 percent of votes, according to the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).
Incumbent Aliyev wins Azerbaijan presidential election by landslide
  Foreign and local observers monitored the election, along with a large number of journalists. / Photo: AA / Others
February 8, 2024

Incumbent Ilham Aliyev is leading Azerbaijan's presidential election with 92.1 percent of the votes, according to the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).

The figure was announced by election commissioner Mazakhir Panakhov after counting 93 percent of votes from Wednesday's polls.

Zahid Oruj, an independent candidate, trailed with 2.19 percent, followed by Great Creation Party leader Fazil Mustafa with 2 percent of the vote.

Other candidates scored less than 2 percent of the vote.

The main feature of the 2024 Azerbaijani presidential election was that for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan, they were held throughout the entire territory of the country, including the liberated Karabakh region.

Recommended

The turnout there has become one of the highest in the country. Two hours after the start of the elections, about 30 percent of votes were cast in the region, the election commission said.

Foreign and local observers monitored the election, along with a large number of journalists.

RelatedTurkish president congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart on his victory
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf