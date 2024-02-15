WORLD
4 MIN READ
MIT suspends students over protests against Israel's attacks on Gaza
Student group demands reinstatement, asserting MIT's actions 'expose the moral failure' of the university and condemn an assault on their right to advocate for Palestinian liberation.
MIT suspends students over protests against Israel's attacks on Gaza
Protests have swept across the US and university campuses nationwide in response to Israeli aggression in besieged Gaza  / Photo: AA Archive / Photo: AFP
February 15, 2024

The president of Massachusetts Institute of Technology [MIT] has suspended a student group that held demonstrations against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza as protests over the war continue to rattle universities around the country.

In a video statement Tuesday, Sally Kornbluth said the group, Coalition Against Apartheid or CAA, held a demonstration Monday night without going through the university's permission process required of all groups.

The protest was against the Israeli military's possible ground invasion of Rafah, the city on the southern Gaza border where 1.4 million Palestinians have fled to escape fighting elsewhere in the month-long war.

As a result, the group received a letter on Tuesday advising that its privileges as a student group would be suspended. It will not get any kind of funding that student group's normally get nor will it be able to use MIT facilities nor hold any demonstrations on campus.

"I want to be clear: suspending the CAA is not related to the content of their speech," Kornbluth said. "I fully support the right of everyone on our campus to express their views. However, we have clear, reasonable time, place and manner policies for good reason," she said.

The CAA, in a statement, demanded that they be reinstated and called MIT's move an attack on its right to fight for what it said was "Palestinian liberation." It also said that 13 student organisers had individually been threatened with permanent suspension from MIT.

Recommended

Unjust punitive measures

The president didn't address such disciplinary action against student organisers in her video messages. "For over four months, the MIT administration has continued to silence our voices by applying unjust punitive measures to our actions," the group said of its response to what it called "genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation in Palestine."

"These attacks on our right to protest are not only suppressive but expose the moral failure and desperation of the administration," the group added. The statement against their suspension was signed by Jewish Voice for Peace Boston and more than a hundred other groups around the country.

The war began with Hamas’ surprise blitz into Israel on October 7. The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has surpassed 28,500 people, and a quarter of the territory’s residents are starving.

Protests over the war have roiled campuses across the US and reignited a debate over free speech. College presidents and other leaders have struggled to articulate when political speech crosses into harassment and discrimination, with both Jewish and Arab students raising concerns that their schools are doing too little to protect them.

The issue took centre stage in December when the presidents of Harvard, University of Pennsylvania and MIT testified at a congressional hearing about antisemitism claims on-campus, ultimately leading to the resignations of Liz Magill at Penn and Claudine Gay at Harvard.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions