Global, not national, measures, are urgently needed in the climate change fight, the president of Colombia said.

“We propose a democratic agreement,” said Gustavo Petro as he emphasized the importance of facing the climate crisis when he arrived in Germany to attend the 60th Munich Security Conference.

“The climate crisis is politically turning into barbarism, fascism and total destruction," said the Colombian leader on Friday.

Stating that democratic values have been destroyed due to ongoing wars Petro said: "If we want to continue as we are today, that is, if brute force is measured by bombs dropped from airplanes, this is an indication that humanity is going through a dire situation."

Beyond the crisis