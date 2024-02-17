CLIMATE
Colombia urges international unity to combat climate crisis
President Gustavo Petro warns of political deterioration and destruction, urging swift global measures against the climate crisis.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro urges all CO2-emitting nations to embrace clean energy. / Photo: Reuters
February 17, 2024

Global, not national, measures, are urgently needed in the climate change fight, the president of Colombia said.

“We propose a democratic agreement,” said Gustavo Petro as he emphasized the importance of facing the climate crisis when he arrived in Germany to attend the 60th Munich Security Conference.

“The climate crisis is politically turning into barbarism, fascism and total destruction," said the Colombian leader on Friday.

Stating that democratic values have been destroyed due to ongoing wars Petro said: "If we want to continue as we are today, that is, if brute force is measured by bombs dropped from airplanes, this is an indication that humanity is going through a dire situation."

Beyond the crisis

Colombian president sees hope in Africa and South America's clean energy potential, urging swift action on climate change.

He stressed that fossil fuel consumption causes "serious" damage to water and other natural resources.

"There is no other way out. Countries that produce CO2 emissions must now realize the importance of switching to clean energy,” he said.

The Colombian president stated: “Both Africa and South America have great potential for clean energy."

Separately, he held short-term meetings with leaders of the Conference.

