The United States has again vetoed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution on Israel's war on Gaza, blocking a demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as it instead pushes the 15-member body to call for a temporary ceasefire linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Thirteen council members voted in favour of the Algerian-drafted text, while Britain abstained on Tuesday. It was the third such US veto since the start of the current fighting on October.

"A vote in favour of this draft resolution is support to the Palestinians' right to life," Algeria's UN Ambassador Amar Bendjama told the council before the vote.

"Conversely, voting against it implies an endorsement of the brutal violence and collective punishment inflicted upon them."

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield signalled on Saturday that the US would veto the draft resolution over concerns it could jeopardise talks between the US, Egypt, Israel and Qatar that seek to broker a pause in the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

"Demanding an immediate, unconditional ceasefire without an agreement requiring Hamas to release the hostages will not bring about a durable peace. Instead, it could extend the fighting between Hamas and Israel," Thomas-Greenfield told the council ahead of the vote.

The Algerian-drafted resolution vetoed by the US did not link a ceasefire to the release of hostages. It separately demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

"Simply calling for a ceasefire — as this resolution does — will not make it happen," Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward told the council after the vote.

"The way to stop the fighting, and potentially stop it from restarting, is to begin with a pause to get hostages out and aid in."