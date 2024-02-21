Ten countries have presented legal arguments at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague about South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, underscoring its unlawful occupation of Gaza.

Belgium’s legal expert Vaios Koutroulis condemned the use of violence against Palestinians and urged Israel to fulfil its legal obligations to put an end to it and bring the perpetrators to justice on Tuesday.

Israel’s settlement policy aims to transform the demographic composition of the Palestinian territory, he added.

Belize’s representative Assad Shoman pointed out that Palestinians have an inalienable right to self-determination and complete independence, which Israel has systematically denied to them.

Bolivia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Roberto Calzadilla Sarmiento, said Israel’s occupation of Palestine is in violation of international law.

Brazilian diplomat Maria Clara Paula de Tusco maintained that the country expects the court to reaffirm that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal and violates international obligations.

Chile’s representative Ximena Fuentes Torrijo said the situation that affects the occupied Palestinian territory may only find a satisfactory solution based on compliance with the charter of the United Nations, international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

Israel’s policies run counter to the possibility of reaching a two-state solution and a sustainable peace in the region, she added.

South Africa, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands and Bangladesh also presented at the ICJ.