Yemen's Houthis: 'Constructive' talks held with EU on Red Sea security
Houthis say Israeli, US, British vessels are prohibited from sailing in Red Sea, declaring that it considered all American and British ships legitimate military targets.
EU formally launched a naval mission, under the name Mission Aspides, to protect commercial vessels in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks. / Photo: AP Archive
February 21, 2024

Yemen’s Houthi group has said it held "constructive" talks with the European Union on the Red Sea security.

Hussein al Azzi, a Houthi official in their foreign ministry, said on Wednesday that talks mediated by Norway were held with the EU.

"We affirmed that maritime navigation is safe," he added at a press conference in Sanaa.

Al Azzi said that Israeli, US and British vessels are prohibited from sailing in the Red Sea.

"The US can't secure its ships," he said. "They were passing safely before they attacked Yemen, but now they are helpless."

There was no comment yet from the EU or the US on the Houthi statements.

Escalating tensions

According to the Houthi leader, 283 ships crossed the Red Sea safely.

On Monday, the EU formally launched a naval mission, under the name Mission Aspides, to protect commercial vessels in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza which has been under an Israeli onslaught since October 7.

With tensions escalating due to the joint strikes of the US and UK against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared that it considered all American and British ships legitimate military targets.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
