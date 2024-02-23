Lee Ho-yang, a prominent K-pop composer and producer better known by his professional name of "Shinsadong Tiger'' has been found dead, South Korean police said.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police said Lee, 40, was discovered dead at his Seoul studio on Friday. Police gave no further details and there was no word on the cause of death.

Local media reported that one of Lee's acquaintances found him collapsed on the floor at the studio and called local emergency services.

Lee created a slew of hit K-pop songs such as T-ARA's "Roly Poly," Apink’s "NoNoNo," EXID's "Up&Down" and Momoland's "Bboom Bboom."

In 2011, he also established AB Entertainment, which later debuted the girl group EXID.