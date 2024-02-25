The Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has underlined in the final declaration of the meeting of Israel's attacks on journalists and disinformation activities aimed at influencing world public opinion.

The Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has drawn attention to Israel's attacks on journalists and disinformation activities aimed at influencing world public opinion in the meeting final declaration.

The declaration condemned the ongoing military aggression launched by Israel against the Palestinian people as well as its systematic oppression, massacre, and genocide of Palestinians civilians in Gaza since October 7, and in the occupied West Bank including occupied Jerusalem.

An unconditional ceasefire was called to prevent further loss of life.

The declaration condemned the Israeli occupation’s systematic misinformation campaigns and spreading of false and misleading information and fake news to cover its brutality and genocidal massacres committed in Gaza.

It also stressed protecting journalists’ rights and underlined that systematic targeting and killing of Palestinian journalists is part of a campaign to silence the voices of truthtellers.

An immediate investigation was called for to hold the Israeli authorities accountable for the crimes they commit against journalists in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The declaration calls upon all countries to recognize the sovereign independent State of Palestine based on the borders of 1967 with east Jerusalem as its capital, being a prerequisite for the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and security in the region.