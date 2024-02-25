TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
OIC to expose Israeli war crimes in Gaza, establishes monitoring units
OIC stresses the systematic targeting and killing of Palestinian journalists, saying it is part of a campaign to silence the voices of truthtellers.
OIC to expose Israeli war crimes in Gaza, establishes monitoring units
An unconditional ceasefire was called to prevent further loss of life. / Photo: AA
February 25, 2024

The Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has underlined in the final declaration of the meeting of Israel's attacks on journalists and disinformation activities aimed at influencing world public opinion.

The Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has drawn attention to Israel's attacks on journalists and disinformation activities aimed at influencing world public opinion in the meeting final declaration.

The declaration condemned the ongoing military aggression launched by Israel against the Palestinian people as well as its systematic oppression, massacre, and genocide of Palestinians civilians in Gaza since October 7, and in the occupied West Bank including occupied Jerusalem.

An unconditional ceasefire was called to prevent further loss of life.

The declaration condemned the Israeli occupation’s systematic misinformation campaigns and spreading of false and misleading information and fake news to cover its brutality and genocidal massacres committed in Gaza.

It also stressed protecting journalists’ rights and underlined that systematic targeting and killing of Palestinian journalists is part of a campaign to silence the voices of truthtellers.

An immediate investigation was called for to hold the Israeli authorities accountable for the crimes they commit against journalists in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The declaration calls upon all countries to recognize the sovereign independent State of Palestine based on the borders of 1967 with east Jerusalem as its capital, being a prerequisite for the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and security in the region.

Recommended

Media monitoring unit

A media monitoring unit will be established to document and expose Israeli crimes and violations in Gaza, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) secretary-general announced on Saturday.

The body will work to ensure accurate information on the "Palestinian crisis" is available to the international community, OIC secretary-general Hissein Brahim Taha said at the opening speech of a meeting of OIC information ministers in Istanbul.

Stressing the need for Israel's attacks on Gaza to be closely monitored by the news outlets, Taha said the content produced by the media monitoring unit will be accessible from the OIC website.

OIC held an extraordinary session in Istanbul on February 25 on fighting disinformation over Israel’s onslaught on Gaza, with the attendance of information and communication ministers of all OIC member and observer states.

200 high-level representatives from 43 countries, including 20 ministers, presidents and senior managers of communication and media organizations, have attended the meeting.

RelatedIsrael’s intentional targeting of journalists unacceptable: Türkiye's Comms Director Altun
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan