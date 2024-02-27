Israel's planned ground invasion of Rafah in southern Gaza would have "catastrophic repercussions" for peace in the Middle East, Egypt warned.

Foreign ministers from Arab League countries told the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday that some nations were turning a blind eye to the suffering in Gaza.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the extreme polarisation exposed by Israel's war on Gaza had laid bare the double standards of some members of the UN's top rights body.

Israel has said a truce with Hamas would delay, not prevent, a ground invasion of Rafah on the Egyptian border, where an estimated 1.4 million Palestinian civilians have sought refuge from the war.

"The world is witnessing the most heinous crimes and violations against the Palestinian people," Shoukry said.

He called for an immediate ceasefire and urged Israel not to attack Rafah.

"Any military action in the present circumstances would have catastrophic repercussions that undermine peace in the region," he warned.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza since October 7, killing more than 29,690 people and causing mass destruction and shortages of necessities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

Hamas also took about 250 hostages, 130 of whom remain in Gaza, including 31 presumed dead, according to Israel.

'Brutal crimes'