Israeli right-wing activists have obstructed humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza, according to Israeli media.

"Nitzana crossing (in southern Israel) is closed to truck passings to Gaza," the Israeli Channel 7 reported on Tuesday.

Posts on social media included moments when an Israeli group, including women and children, held a demonstration near the border gate.

According to the broadcaster, similar demonstrations were held many times in February.

Right-wing activists and relatives of hostages have been staging protests for more than one week on roads leading to the crossings to prevent humanitarian aid from getting into Gaza.