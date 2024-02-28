WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli right-wing activists prevent humanitarian aid from entering Gaza
Israeli media reported on Israeli demonstrations blocking truck crossings to besieged Gaza, hindering crucial humanitarian aid deliveries.
Nitzana crossing is closed to truck passings to Gaza, as Israeli protestors prevent crossings. /Photo: AA
February 28, 2024

Israeli right-wing activists have obstructed humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza, according to Israeli media.

"Nitzana crossing (in southern Israel) is closed to truck passings to Gaza," the Israeli Channel 7 reported on Tuesday.

Posts on social media included moments when an Israeli group, including women and children, held a demonstration near the border gate.

According to the broadcaster, similar demonstrations were held many times in February.

Right-wing activists and relatives of hostages have been staging protests for more than one week on roads leading to the crossings to prevent humanitarian aid from getting into Gaza.

Hunger and disease

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 29,878 Palestinians have since been killed and over 70,000 others injured.

The international community, especially the UN, is calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and more entry of humanitarian aid to besieged territory as diseases triggered by hunger, thirst, and lack of hygiene materials are rampant.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
