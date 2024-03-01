The United Nations must call for an international conference on Syria to find an end to the decade-long conflict that has killed more than 350,000 people, lost their lives and displaced millions more, a senior Syrian opposition leader said on Friday.

Such a conference will bring key players including the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad to the table as previous attempts to find a solution to the crisis have largely stalled, said Badr Jamous, head of the opposition-led Syrian Negotiations Committee.

“It’s not the US or Russia, which is the problem. But it’s the Syrian government, which does not want to solve the problem,” he said, speaking at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum 2024 (ADF).

Jamous said he was sure the Assad regime would not take part in an international hurdle because it was not interested in settling the issue.

The Syrian crisis has tested the limits of international diplomacy with Türkiye, Russia, the US, Saudi Arabia and the UN trying to find a solution through different forums.

Last year, the Arab League extended a significant olive branch to Assad when it readmitted Syria into the grouping of Arab countries. Syria was ousted from the Arab League after regime forces launched a brutal crackdown against the civilians following the start of 2011 pro-democracy protests.

It was hoped that Assad’s re-entry into the Arab League will lead to resolution of contentious issues such as the safe return of dissidents who have escaped to other countries.

But little headway has been made since with the UN warning that it is becoming difficult to convince donors to spare funds for the upkeep of refugees as the world attention shifts to conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

“We were not part of those negotiations,” said Jamous about the Arab League decision.

“Until now we haven’t seen any result of this normalisation and this was our opinion from the beginning. We told these countries you are making normalisation for free. We haven’t seen any result because the regime is refusing to see any movement on this,” he told TRT World on the sideline of the ADF event.

A frustrated UN

Geir O. Pedersen, the UN’s Special Envoy on Syria, said there was hope for peace in the air after the Syrian regime cooperated with international aid agencies following the 2023 earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria.