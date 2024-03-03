TÜRKİYE
We will reveal contributions of fair, permanent, two-state solution to the Eastern Mediterranean geopolitics, says Unal Ustel.
March 3, 2024

The security of the Eastern Mediterranean is a global issue, has said the premier of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

"The safety of the Eastern Mediterranean is not an issue that only concerns coastal countries of the Eastern Mediterranean. It is a global issue," Prime Minister Unal Ustel said on Friday on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

Ustel described the geography as it "longs for peace and continues to burn in fire."

"The TRNC and Türkiye have an important geopolitical power. We are ready to use this power to serve global peace," he added.

Unfair embargoes and practices

Emphasising that they will discuss the regional cooperation opportunities and global peace with his counterparts on all platforms, he said they will continue to eliminate "unfair embargoes and practices" that are "incompatible with human rights."

"Regarding the Cyprus problem, which has been going on for 60 years, we will reveal the contributions of a fair, permanent, and two-state solution to the Eastern Mediterranean geopolitics," he noted.

During the ADF, he said they would have the chance to listen to the opinions and suggestions of international experts on sustainable development, climate change, and combating other global problems.

Underlining that more than the efforts of a single country or organization are needed to achieve these goals, he expressed hope that the ADF would contribute to world peace and stability.

