An academic and cultural boycott launched by a Palestinian advocacy group against Israeli universities is growing by the day, according to an official.

The Palestine and Arab World Coordinator of the Palestine Campaign for Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI), Nada Hussein, evaluated the reasons and impacts of the academic boycott against Israeli universities.

Hussein stated that PACBI, which is part of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions for Palestinians (BDS) movement, started its activities in 2004.

"The academic and cultural boycott campaign aims to prevent Israel from covering up its ongoing violations and crimes against Palestinians by exploiting art, culture, academia and sports," she stressed.

"The campaign specifically targets complicit Israeli institutions," she said.

Pointing out that the effective solidarity in Palestine's freedom and justice struggle is on the radical rise globally since the Israeli attacks on Gaza, the official stated that thousands of scientists and corporations have demonstrated unique academic solidarity since October 7, 2023.

She recalled the "Genocide Case," which was opened by South Africa against Tel Aviv at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for committing genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians.

"The boycott has become not only a moral obligation but also an obligation for all signatories to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide to impose a military embargo against Israel, as well a s international isolation in academia, culture, arts and sports," she added.

Mentioning that academic groups worldwide give their support to the boycott by sending open letters, petitions and calls, Hussein said that they also press for a cease-fire, the opening of border crossings, the delivery of aid to the people of Gaza, and action to lift the blockade.

Cutting ties with Israel

"The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology University (RMIT) in Australia has announced the end of its contract with Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems," she said.

The official further noted: "This decision comes after more than a year of a pressure campaign against the institute based on a call by the Palestinian Federation of University Professors and Employees Trade Unions (PFUUPE)."

"PFUUPE represents 6,000 Palestinian university faculty and staff working in more than 12 higher education institutions," she indicated.

Hussien stated that four Norwegian universities have recently terminated their relations with Israeli universities.

OsloMet University in Oslo has frozen its exchange agreements with the University of Haifa in Israel and has also decided not to sign a cooperation agreement with any Israeli university in the future.

She said that the University of Bergen and the Bergen School of Architecture in Norway terminated two cooperation agreements with Israel's Bezalel Academy of Arts due to its ties with the Israeli occupation army and its role in the design of military uniforms and equipment.

She emphasized that the University of Southeast Norway (USN) in Norway also terminated its cooperation agreements with the University of Haifa and Hadassah Academic College in Israel.

"The university depended its decision on Israel's aggression against Gaza, the tragic humanitarian situation of its residents, and Israel's ignoring of genocide prevention rulings at the ICJ," she said.