Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece.

President Erdogan congratulated Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis on his birthday during the call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Monday.

Turkish-Greek relations, characterised by longstanding disputes, experienced a notable shift last year following twin earthquakes that struck Türkiye's southern provinces.

Related Greek PM Mitsotakis hails significant normalisation in Türkiye relations

The aftermath of the quakes prompted Greece to swiftly express condolences and provide significant humanitarian aid, fostering a sense of solidarity. This gesture, both from governmental and public levels in Greece, was warmly received by Türkiye, leading to a renewed dialogue between the NATO allies.

Increasing diplomacy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis seized the opportunity to enhance relations during their meeting on July 12 at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

This marked their first encounter in 16 months. Demonstrating a shared commitment to a fresh start, they announced the resumption of the Turkish-Greek High-Level Cooperation Council, scheduling its fifth meeting for the fall of 2023 in Greece after a seven-year hiatus.