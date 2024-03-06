Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, has been engulfed by heavy gunfire in recent days, causing panic among the population.

The 46-year-old Haitian gang leader, Jimmy Cherizier, known as 'Barbecue', told reporters on Tuesday that the chaos engulfing the capital, Port-au-Prince, will lead to civil war and 'genocide' unless Prime Minister Ariel Henry steps down.

The strong remarks were made at a time when Prime Minister Henry seemed to encounter difficulties returning home, facing refusal from the neighboring Dominican Republic to permit his landing, as reported by the Dominican news group CDN.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry was due to step down in February to allow for elections. However, he recently travelled abroad to garner support for a UN-backed security force to combat the growing power of gangs.

His absence only served to fuel the chaos, with gangs already in control of much of Port-au-Prince seizing the opportunity to launch attacks on key government installations, including the main international airport and prisons.

Last week, gangs exchanged gunfire with police and soldiers in attacks on Haiti's main international airport and the country's prisons, leading to a mass escape from Haiti’s two largest prisons.

Barbecue is the leader of a gang coalition known as the G9 Family and Allies, and has previously launched powerful attacks that have crippled the country.

As the situation intensifies, attention has turned to the figure behind the threats. Here is what we know about Jimmy Cherizier, whose nom de guerre is “Barbecue”.

Who is Jimmy Cherizier, and what is his role in Haiti's unfolding crisis?

Cherizier is currently acknowledged as one of, if not the most influential gang leaders in Haiti, and he is suspected of being responsible for numerous large-scale massacres in the Port-au-Prince area.