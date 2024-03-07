WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo but will continue ceasefire talks: statement
Hamas official says Israel is "thwarting" efforts to conclude a ceasefire deal.
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo but will continue ceasefire talks: statement
Negotiators from Hamas, Qatar and Egypt — but not Israel — have tried this week to secure a 40-day ceasefire in time for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins early next week. / Photo: AA
March 7, 2024

A Hamas delegation has left Cairo, but will continue with Gaza ceasefire talks until an agreement is reached with Israel, the Palestinian group has said in a statement, with a Hamas official blaming Israel for the lack of progress.

"Hamas's delegation left Cairo this morning for consultation with the leadership of the movement, with negotiations and efforts continuing to stop the aggression, return the displaced and bring in relief aid to our people," the Hamas statement said on Thursday.

But senior Hamas official, Sami Abu Zuhri, said Israel had been "thwarting" efforts to conclude a ceasefire deal mediated by Qatar and Egypt during four days of talks hosted by Cairo.

Abu Zuhri told Reuters that Israel was rejecting Hamas's demands to end its offensive in the enclave, withdraw its forces, and ensure freedom of entry for aid and the return of displaced people.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

RelatedUK calls Israel an 'occupying power' as Cameron meets Netanyahu rival Gantz

Truce first

The deal presented to Hamas for Gaza would free some of the hostages it still holds following the October 7 attack, in which Israel said 1,200 people were killed and 253 abducted. Palestinian prisoners held in Israel would also be released.

Recommended

Hamas pledged to continue the Cairo talks, but officials in the resistance group said a ceasefire must be in place before hostages are freed, Israeli forces must leave Gaza and all people must be able to return to homes they have fled.

A source had earlier said Israel was staying away from the Cairo talks because Hamas refused to provide a list of hostages who are still alive. Hamas says this is impossible without a ceasefire as hostages are scattered across the war zone.

Despite earlier comments negotiations were at an impasse, the US said on Wednesday that a truce accord was still possible.

"We continue to believe that obstacles are not insurmountable and a deal can be reached ... so we're going to continue to push for one," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in Washington.

Health officials in Gaza said the number of people confirmed killed in Israel's offensive had now passed 30,800. It reported 83 deaths in the past 24 hours and witnesses said the Israeli bombardments continued in Khan Younis, the southern city of Rafah, and areas in central Gaza.

They said Israel had on Thursday returned 47 bodies of Palestinians it had killed earlier during the military offensive, through its crossing with the enclave in southern Gaza, before they were buried.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington