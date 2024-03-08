On a mid-January morning, Shrouq Aila, a 29-year-old Palestinian woman from the Tel Al Hawa neighbourhood in war-torn Gaza City, sent out several emails to the family-owned Ain Media’s business contacts, journalists and subscribers.

Inspiring solidarity with the Palestinian cause, she wrote: “We are still here, still alive, and committed to continuing our work to document the situation in Gaza and support local journalists, which is more important than ever”.

And with that, she stepped up to oversee the company’s operations.

Instead of conventional sign-offs like 'kind regards' or 'best wishes', typical of corporate emails, Shrouq ended the email writing, 'In grief and solidarity'.

Two weeks into Israel’s war on Gaza, on October 22, an Israeli missile targeted Shrouq's home in north Gaza. She was having breakfast with her husband Roshdi and their one-year-old daughter Doniya. The strike killed 31-year-old Roshdi, injuring the mother and daughter.

Like many Palestinians, Shrouq felt that grieving has turned into a privilege amidst the harrowing realities of war. She's yet to mourn her loss.

In an interview with TRT World, Shrouq shares the challenges she faces as a single parent and manager of Gaza’s major media company amidst the constant barrage of Israeli airstrikes.

“Every day is a struggle for survival, and we keep losing someone dear, someone who means the world to somebody else,” Shrouq laments. “Being constantly under attack leaves you no room to process your loss and your emotions”.

Before the war, running Ain Media was her husband Roshdi Sarraj’s responsibility. Shrouq supported their projects as a researcher. “I am resolved to continue what Roshdi used to do,” Shrouq explains. "To falter now would betray his memory and our shared vision.”

Legacy of resilience

The well-known photojournalist and filmmaker Roshdi was dedicated to documenting the love Palestinians have for life through his camera. Sharing this passion with his childhood friend Yaser Murtaja, they started Ain Media in 2012 as a youth project that won a scholarship, providing them with just enough funds to buy their first professional camera.

Shrouq remarks that the company is the fruit of Roshdi and Yaser’s decade-long effort. “So, it is more like a child now, brought up with many struggles and care. You cannot just leave this child, you have to keep taking care of it,” she says.

In 2018, Murtaja was killed by an Israeli sniper. The bullet cut through his press vest while he was covering the Great March of Return, which sought the return of Palestinian refugees to the lands and properties Israelis stole and occupied since 1947. Roshdi took it upon himself to continue running the company.

“He believed that they had a message to convey”, Shrouq says, recounting his persistence in reporting on Gaza.

Today, Shrouq keeps the torch lit, believing in the importance of carrying her husband’s legacy and spreading his message, along with all journalists who have been targeted.

She says Roshdi firmly believed that as a journalist, it was not optional but a duty to be in the field during escalation, war, and conflict, filming and working tirelessly to convey the situation to the world.

“He believed so much in teamwork and that with each other’s support, we could handle everything”, she adds. However, one of the biggest challenges Shrouq faces now is the shortage of staff at Ain Media.

Since October 7, Roshdi and another colleague, 21-year-old Palestinian journalist Ibrahim Lafi, have been killed by Israeli forces. Ibrahim was covering the situation from the Erez border crossing and was wearing his distinct press vest and helmet on October 8 when he was fatally shot.

Additionally, two of their colleagues, Nidal Alwaheidi and Haitham Abdelwahed, are missing. Shrouq says that they don't know whether they have been killed or kidnapped.

“All of my colleagues are afraid for their families, for losing them because it's very obvious that they are being systematically targeted in this war, which is illegal, with over 120 journalists killed by Israeli forces”, she states, underscoring the unprecedented concentration of journalists killed by Israel.

“The freedom of the press we used to hear about feels like a joke; it does not exist. If you are carrying a camera, you are carrying a weapon. So, is a camera considered a weapon?” Shrouq asks.

Arrival in Rafah

Despite the losses of their team members, Shrouq and the Ain Media team try to continue their services and carry forward their legacies but struggle with displacement and the lack of equipment. With Ain Media’s headquarters in North Gaza destroyed, Shrouq faces the daunting task of continuing operations amidst scarcity and danger in the south.

“My daughter and I miraculously survived the attack on our house in North Gaza without injuries. We only had a few scratches”, Shrouq says.

After their house was destroyed, Shrouq and her daughter evacuated to her sister’s house. Shortly after their arrival, Israeli forces bombed the neighbouring house. Shrouq says that the rubble of this house fell upon them.

“We made it out of the rubbles once again,” Shrouq recounts, “and we survived twice.”