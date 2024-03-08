More than 20 UN experts have signed a joint statement urging India to "end attacks against minorities" in the run-up to national elections expected to begin in April.

"We are alarmed by continuing reports of attacks on religious, racial and ethnic minorities, on women and girls... and on civil society, including human rights defenders and the media," they said on Thursday.

The situation was likely to get worse closer to the polls in the world's most populous country, home to 1.4 billion people, they added.

The experts, who range from special rapporteurs to members of UN working groups, reported a range of issues.

They included violence and hate crimes against minorities; incitement to discrimination and violence; targeted and arbitrary killings; and the misuse of official agencies against perceived political opponents.

"We call on India to implement its human rights obligations fully... by reversing the erosion of human rights and addressing recurring concerns raised by UN human rights mechanisms," the experts said.

'Grave concern'