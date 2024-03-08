Fatema Tambora can’t forget the moment of being strip-searched by Israeli forces in northern Gaza.

“Israeli soldiers forced me to completely remove my clothes and underwear,” the Palestinian mother, who did not give her age, told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

“They forcibly removed my hijab, aggressively examined me through an electronic device, and placed it on sensitive parts of my body.”

The Israeli army has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which Tel Aviv said killed nearly 1,200.

On December 24, Israeli forces raided a school in Gaza City, where Tambora, her family, and hundreds of Palestinians took refuge.

“Soldiers separated men from women and children and forced them to take off their clothes,” Tambora recalled.

They were all ordered by soldiers into a nearby mosque in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza City for investigation.

“Soldiers first ordered my husband into the mosque,” the Palestinian mother said. “I was later separated from my children to be questioned by Israeli soldiers.”

The Palestinian woman was later handcuffed, blindfolded, and dragged into a military jeep.

“I appealed to the soldiers to know the fate of my husband and children, but one soldier shouted at me and ordered me to remain silent and only follow orders."

Abuses

Tambora and other detainees were transferred to an Israeli military prison.

“Israeli soldiers deliberately left women detainees with their hands and feet handcuffed for long periods of time,” she said.