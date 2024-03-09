Saturday, March 9, 2024

2150 GMT — Israel will be held “undoubtedly" accountable for crimes against people in Gaza, according to Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry spokesman.

“Israel is a state being prosecuted for genocide charges at the International Court of Justice, and the Israeli Government is held responsible for all crimes committed against the Palestinian people in Gaza,” Oncu Keceli wrote X.

“The conscience of humanity and international law will undoubtedly ensure that Israeli officials are held accountable,” Keceli wrote about statements by Israeli government members.

Keceli added that Israeli government members’ efforts to change the agenda cannot “overshadow these facts. “

2240 GMT — Death toll from malnutrition, dehydration at Gaza hospitals surges to 25

The death toll from malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza has risen to 25, following the deaths of two more victims, including an infant, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said.

“A two-month-old female baby died at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, and another aged 20 at Al Shifa Medical Complex, due to malnutrition and dehydration,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The announced toll of malnutrition and dehydration victims reflects only those who have reached hospitals,” it said. “The increasing number of malnutrition and dehydration victims is extremely worrying and confirms that famine in northern Gaza has reached lethal levels.”

2217 GMT — 5 killed in Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon

Five Lebanese were killed and more than nine others, including members of one family, were injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted a house in southern Lebanon, the state’s national news agency reported.

“An Israeli raid targeted a house in the Ain neighbourhood in the centre of Khirbet Selm town, resulting in the death of a family of 4, who had fled from the town of Blida, and injuring more than 9 others,” said the agency.

It pointed out that “Israeli warplanes fired two missiles at the house, resulting in the martyrdom of the father from the Marji family, his pregnant wife from the Fakih family, their two sons, and another person.”

2150 GMT — Another Israeli officer killed in battle in southern Gaza: Army

Another Israeli officer was killed in fighting in southern Gaza, the army said.

“Yesterday (Friday), Major Amishar Ben David Malle was killed in battle in southern Gaza,” the army said in a statement.

Israeli army data shows the number of fatalities in its ranks in the Gaza war since October 7 reached 587, including 247 since the start of a Israeli ground operation into Gaza on October 27.

1840 GMT — Spain PM to propose parliament recognise Palestinian state

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said he will propose that Spain's parliament recognises a Palestinian state.

"I do this out of moral conviction, for a just cause and because it is the only way that the two states, Israel and Palestine, can live together in peace.”

He stressed that Spain demanded "respect for international law from Russia, and from Israel, for the violence to end, the recognition of two states, and for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza."

His comments at a rights conference in the city of Bilbao came as aid shipments were headed for Gaza amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and a new international willingness to work around Israeli restrictions.

1902 GMT — Israel says Canada, Sweden wrong to resume UNRWA funding

Israel slammed Canada and Sweden for resuming aid to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, reiterating claims that UNRWA staff in Gaza were involved in "terrorist activity."

Supporting UNRWA, which has been central to humanitarian efforts in the war-ravaged Gaza, was a "serious mistake," the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement.

Israel's foreign ministry called on both governments to cut funding and "not support" the humanitarian organisation.

1754 GMT — Hamas's Haniya urges swift relief for Gaza

The head of Hamas's political bureau urged Arab and Muslim leaders and scholars to act to stop the aggression against Gaza, and to quickly rescue Palestinians and isolate Israel politically and diplomatically due to the "war crimes" it commits.

"On the threshold of the month of Ramadan, we call on leaders, icons, and scholars of the ummah (Islamic community) to take effective action on various political, diplomatic, and legal fronts to immediately stop the aggression against our people, especially in Gaza, and protect Al-Aqsa Mosque," said Ismail Haniya on Telegram.

He stressed that "urgent need to truly relieve Palestinians in terms of food, medicine, and shelter, and to fully open the crossings to provide full and urgent needs and to completely end the blockade on people of Gaza and start a comprehensive reconstruction process."

1713 GMT — Mossad, CIA chiefs met Friday to 'advance' hostage release deal: Israel

Israel said its spy chief had met with his US counterpart as part of efforts to secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza.

"The head of the Mossad, David Barnea, met yesterday (Friday) with the head of the CIA, Bill Burns, as part of the ceaseless efforts to advance another hostage release deal," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement on behalf of the Mossad on Saturday

The statement came as mediators scrambled to secure a new truce in Israel's five-month-old war in Gaza before Ramadan, the Muslim holy month which could begin as early as Sunday, depending on the lunar calendar.

1621 GMT — Over 7,000 Palestinians detained in West Bank since October 7

The number of Palestinians detained in the occupied West Bank has risen to 7,505 since October 7, following the Israeli army's arrest of 15 Palestinians on Friday and Saturday, according to Palestinian rights groups.

The arrest operations were carried out in Nablus, Tubas, Ramallah, and Hebron, accompanied by wide-ranging raids, harassment, brutal beatings, threats against detainees and their families, as well as extensive destruction and sabotage of homes, according to the statement.

1619 GMT — Hamas reveal identities of 4 Israeli hostages killed in Gaza air strikes

Hamas's Al Qassam Brigades announced the identities of four Israeli hostages who were killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

"We previously announced the killing of seven Zionist hostages as a result of the savage Zionist air strikes on the Gaza Strip and we revealed the names of three of them," said Abu Ubaida, Al Qassam Brigades spokesperson, on Telegram.

He added that "after examining and verifying the identities of the remaining four fatalities, it has been confirmed that ... Itzik Elgarat, Alex Dancyg, Ronen Angel, and Eliyahu Margalit" were killed.

1553 GMT — Türkiye, US agree on importance of ending conflict in Gaza: Turkish Foreign Ministry

Türkiye and the US agreed on the significance of finding a way to end the conflict in Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Türkiye, US in joint statement emphasise the importance of finding a way to end the conflict in Gaza, and to immediately overcome the humanitarian crisis," the ministry said in the statement released after the meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington.

1452 GMT — Thousands march in London pro-Palestinian rally

Thousands of protesters marched in central London to call for a ceasefire in Gaza amid ongoing bombardments by Israel since October 7.

The march, from Hyde Park Corner to the US Embassy, was the fifth major demonstration of the year so far in the capital.

"We will continue to protest until a ceasefire is called, and until there is an end to all UK complicity with Israel's decades-long oppression of the Palestinian people," march organiser Ben Jamal said ahead of the protest.

1319 GMT — Casualties reported as Israel targets Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza

Several Palestinians were killed and many others injured as the Israeli army again targeted hundreds of people who were waiting for aid trucks east and west of Gaza City.

"A number of dead and wounded arrived at the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City after being targeted by Israeli drones while they were waiting for aid trucks to arrive in the areas of the Kuwait and Nabulsi Roundabouts," medical sources told Anadolu.

They added that many of the wounded are in serious condition, while there are no capabilities to provide them with the necessary treatment.

1315 GMT — Gaza reconstruction will require $90B: Egypt's Sisi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said that the reconstruction of Gaza, adjacent to the border with his country, will require $90 billion.

He pointed out in a speech at the Cairo Convention Center that "what happened in Gaza is a challenge to Egypt and the entire region."

"The Rafah crossing is open 24/7, and we are keen to bring aid into the Gaza Strip," he added.

He also noted that Egypt "airdrops aid into Gaza because of the difficulties facing the process of bringing it in by land."

1224 GMT — UN Palestinian refugee agency at 'risk of death', UNRWA chief says

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency is at "risk of death" after a string of donors suspended their funding over Israeli allegations some staff took part in the October 7 attacks, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said.

"The agency is at risk of death, it is risking dismantlement," Lazzarini said.

"What is at stake is the fate of the Palestinians today in Gaza in the short term who are going through an absolutely unprecedented humanitarian crisis."

1140 GMT — Israel strikes landmark residential tower in southern Rafah as truce talks stall

Israel struck one of the largest residential towers in Rafah in the southern Gaza, residents said, stepping up pressure on the last area of the enclave it has not yet invaded and where over a million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

The 12-floor building, located some 500 metres from the border with Egypt, was damaged in the strike.

Dozens of families were made homeless though no casualties were reported, according to residents.

1125 GMT — Gaza war 'ruptured any sense of shared humanity' — ICRC

Calling for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza, Mirjana Spoljaric, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, says Israel and Hamas must respect international law and protect civilians caught up in their conflict.

She said getting a steady, substantial flow of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory — where the United Nations says more than 90 percent of the population is on the brink of famine — was "only part of the solution."

"Alleviating a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza starts with a clear will and measures that safeguard civilian life and human dignity, meaning both sides must conduct their military operations in a way that spares the civilians who are caught in the middle," Spoljaric said.

"The only way to achieve this is that the parties strictly adhere to international humanitarian law, which means preserving the life, dignity and humanity of all people affected by armed conflict, regardless of which side they are on.

"It is the line between humanity and barbarity," she insisted, adding "Preserving civilian life and health is the rule, not the exception."

1106 GMT — Aid boat readied as Gaza fighting rages before Ramadan

A boat carrying desperately needed aid for war-ravaged Gaza, where the UN has repeatedly warned of famine, prepared to sail from Greek-administered Cyprus.

The sea route aims to counter access restrictions, which humanitarians and Western governments have blamed on Israel, more than five months into the war which has left Gaza's 2.4 million people struggling to survive, particularly in the Palestinian territory's north.

1021 GMT — Israeli army storms Tulkarm city, Nour Shams refugee camp in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army stormed the city of Tulkarm and the Nour Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, destroying infrastructure and shooting at an ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

According to the eyewitnesses "armed clashes broke out between army forces and residents."

"Israeli army soldiers opened fire randomly ... and attacked press crews," the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

"The occupation forces bulldozed an agricultural area containing greenhouses. They also destroyed the water line in the middle of Nour Shams camp, and an electricity transformer at its entrance, causing a power outage," the agency added.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said the Israeli army opened fire on one of its ambulances in the Nour Shams camp causing damage to the vehicle.

1006 GMT — Türkiye dispatched 40,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Türkiye has dispatched some 40,000 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Gaza through 19 aircraft and seven civilian aid vessels so far, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced.