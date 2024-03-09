Voting for Pakistan’s presidential election between two candidates, including former President Asif Ali Zardari, has begun.

Voting started at 10 am local time (0500 GMT) on Saturday at the National Assembly building in Islamabad and all provincial assembly buildings in provincial capitals and will continue until 4 pm.

Lawmakers will elect a new president to a five-year term.

The ruling coalition has nominated Zardari while the opposition Sunni Ittehad Council, new home to lawmakers belonging to jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai, a veteran politician from southwestern Balochistan province.

Zardari, 68, the widower of two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, served as president from 2008 to 2013.