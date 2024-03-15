As Muslims across the world navigate grief caused by Israel’s onslaught on Gaza, which has also hindered the joy of Ramadan, another Muslim community–the Uighur Turks of China– have been facing systemic oppression and violence for years and their voices are barely heard.

Cut off from the outside world, it's yet another Ramadan for Muslims in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, trapped in what has been described as “a dystopian hellscape on a staggering scale” with an “Orwellian high-tech surveillance.”

The restrictions in the region, denounced as "crimes against humanity" by numerous human rights organisations, are intensified annually during Ramadan, compounded by the government's regional state of emergency measures.

During this month, it becomes difficult to bring joy and tranquillity not only to around 10 million Uighurs and several other predominantly Muslim groups living in Xinjiang, China's largest region, covering one-sixth of its total territory and with a population of 25 million but also to the Uighur diaspora around the world, who remain cut off from their families for years.

'Sinicisation' of Islam

“Everyone knows that Islam in Xinjiang needs to be Sinicised, this is an inevitable trend,” Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, Ma Xingrui, told reporters on March 7, just days before this year’s Ramadan commenced.

China often portrays “sinicisation” as a movement to encourage religious groups to align their doctrines and customs with Chinese culture, the practice has been enforced by the Communist state across religions including Islam, Buddhism, and Christianity, urging followers to prioritise loyalty to the Communist Party above everything. Chinese leader Xi Jinping first introduced this concept during a 2015 assembly of the Communist Party.

The situation worsened primarily after May 2014, when the government launched a "Strike Hard" campaign to address perceived terrorist threats, which it linked to religious "extremism" and separatism in Xinjiang. Other notable restrictions, such as confiscating passports of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, as well as the initiation of the Fanghuiju program—a three-year campaign deploying hundreds of thousands of cadres to regularly visit Muslim homes and implement so-called community-level development initiatives—also began in the same year.

In January 2024, it was China’s turn for the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) overseen by the UN’s Human Rights Council. This was the first discussion on China's human rights within the UN since the body’s 2022 report, and China had reportedly lobbied non-Western countries beforehand to fill the time with praise and Communist party talking points.

While many of these countries praised China for its efforts in alleviating poverty, at least 50 states made recommendations, such as ending arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances.

Ramadans in Xinjiang

Until 2014, fasting was not prohibited for those who were not civil servants. Only children and civil servants were forbidden to fast, says Abduresid Eminhaci, Secretary-General of the International Union of the East Turkistan Organizations.

“During Ramadan, village leaders would often patrol the streets in the evening and check whether the lights in people's windows were on or off before dawn, during suhoor time. My aunt and uncle were both teachers and prohibited from fasting. I remember them quietly eating their suhoor meals in the dark, without turning on the lights. They were secretly fasting,” he tells TRT World.

Recalling his Ramadan memories from his homeland, what is preferred to be called as “East Turkistan” by many Uighurs, Eminhaci says that similar to civil servants, minors were also forbidden from attending mosques and participating in religious worship, and during tarawih prayers in Ramadan, police officers would monitor mosques to ensure that those under 18 and civil servants did not enter.

“As children, we would sneak into the mosque covertly,” he says.

In 2014, a new practice of distributing food to students in schools during Ramadan was introduced, according to him.

“Typically, our schools didn't provide meals, and there were no cafeterias. However, during Ramadan, food started to be distributed to discourage students from fasting. I was in middle school at that time. I recall a teacher distributing watermelons at school and checking if the students were eating them. Any student not eating would receive a warning.”

These were his memories from before 2016, and things worsened after 2017 for the region's Muslims when a regulation was passed to broaden the definition of "extremism" under the law.

"In 2017, we began to hear reports of arrests targeting those who closed their restaurants during Ramadan, instances of individuals being abruptly stopped on the streets and coerced into eating, and penalties imposed on people –not just civil servants– if their lights were on during suhoor time," Eminhaci says.

The 30-year-old Uighur man, born and raised in Xinjiang, left for Türkiye in 2016 and has been unable to communicate with his family or relatives in the region for the last 7 years as his family ceased communication from Ramadan of 2017 onwards due to perceived risks.