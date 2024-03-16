Malaysia's central bank has said that Google had misquoted the ringgit's exchange rate, undervaluing the currency against the dollar, and that it would seek an explanation from the tech giant.

The ringgit, which declined to a 26-year low last month, has weakened about 2.44 percent this year. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has said the currency is undervalued and does not reflect Malaysia's positive economic fundamentals.

The bank said in a statement that Alphabet Inc's Google published "inaccurate" information on Friday and had also done so on Feb. 6.

"As this is the second instance of misreporting, BNM will be engaging Google for an explanation of how the inaccurate reporting occurred and the corrective measures taken given that this is a recurring issue that has afflicted Malaysia and other countries in the past few months," BNM said in a statement.

It did not elaborate. Google was not immediately available for comment outside of US business hours.