BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Malaysia questions Google for misquoting ringgit exchange rate twice
Google quoted the ringgit at 4.98 to the dollar, while the Malaysian currency's weakest level on official data was 4.7075.
Malaysia questions Google for misquoting ringgit exchange rate twice
FILE PHOTO: File photo of Malaysian ringgit bank notes in Kuala Lumpur / Photo: Reuters
March 16, 2024

Malaysia's central bank has said that Google had misquoted the ringgit's exchange rate, undervaluing the currency against the dollar, and that it would seek an explanation from the tech giant.

The ringgit, which declined to a 26-year low last month, has weakened about 2.44 percent this year. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has said the currency is undervalued and does not reflect Malaysia's positive economic fundamentals.

The bank said in a statement that Alphabet Inc's Google published "inaccurate" information on Friday and had also done so on Feb. 6.

"As this is the second instance of misreporting, BNM will be engaging Google for an explanation of how the inaccurate reporting occurred and the corrective measures taken given that this is a recurring issue that has afflicted Malaysia and other countries in the past few months," BNM said in a statement.

It did not elaborate. Google was not immediately available for comment outside of US business hours.

RelatedMalaysia to sell 1MDB-linked superyacht for $126 million
Recommended

Stabilising ringgit

The search giant does not verify data provided by financial exchanges and other content providers and disclaims any obligation to do so, according to disclaimers on its website.

Google quoted the ringgit at 4.98 to the dollar on Friday, BNM said, while the Malaysian currency's weakest level on official data was 4.7075.

BNM quoted the ringgit at 4.7015 at 17 GMT and 4.7045 at 19 GMT on the onshore interbank market. For comparison, LSEG data used by many international market participants quotes a Friday close of 4.7020.

BNM Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said last week that Malaysia's government and central bank were taking coordinated action to further increase flows into the foreign exchange market to ensure the ringgit remains stable.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy